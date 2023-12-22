3 Zodiac Signs Feel They Can Trust No One On December 23, 2023

For those of us for whom love is not only a many splendored thing but a thing we've come to be wary of, mainly because we've given too much towards it, then this day, December 23, 2023, is going to feel all too familiar. Because of one 'very sensitive' transit, namely, Moon opposite Venus, we will feel the urge to pull back rather than to dive in where love is concerned.

We may feel as though we have been trying too hard to make someone 'see' us in the light we wish to be seen in, and yet, that person doesn't get us. At first, we may have been mad at them for not seeing how 'great' we are, and then it kicks in: it's not their fault. They don't love us. However, we've already poured all this affection on them, and now we feel a bit foolish for doing so.

And, for three zodiac signs, this will lead to a feeling that Moon opposite Venus is good at creating, which is that real sense of distrust. We don't trust anyone anymore simply because we feel that we're going to be rejected, and in an attempt to spare ourselves the pain, we project feelings of mistrust onto everyone we meet.

Three zodiac signs trust no one on December 23, 2023:

1. Cancer, you feel the need to establish boundaries.

If there's one thing you don't enjoy feeling, it's the one where you feel like you overstepped your bounds, and you get the distinct feeling that you have done just that with this one person whom you've shown a lot of affection to in the past few days. Then it hits you: they really aren't responding, and after you finally get the hint, you take a step back, gasp, and start to feel as though maybe you've overexposed your heart to this person.

On December 23, 2023, you'll come to understand that you acted out of turn, which is hard to take, and you might end up turning things around so that they are the ones at fault, at least in your mind. Because this person hasn't taken you up on your affectionate gestures, in your defense, you may decide that they are not worthy of your attention and that from this moment forward, you've experienced betrayal trauma. This feeling will spill over onto your feelings towards others as well.

What's going on is that the transit of Moon opposite Venus has you feeling uber-sensitive. While there's a part of you that knows to just chill out and accept what's going on, the defensive part of you wants to think you've been attacked and that this person whom you felt so affectionate towards is the attacker and that you can't trust them with your vulnerability. All it is this feeling of raw vulnerability; the person is not to blame.

2. Virgo, you're want to be extra careful.

While you don't feel like everyone is against you, and you do feel the love and support of your 'tribe,' you still can't shake the feeling that most people are 'out to get you,' and, of course, that's just not true. What is true is that everyone is into their own life and most of us take the time even to pay the slightest amount of attention to anyone else, unless it's to bring them down or criticize them. While that sounds jaded, that's how you feel on December 23, 2023.

During the transit of Moon opposite Venus, you will have fond feelings of 'the old days' when you felt you could trust people and that you felt that they would be there for you if you needed them. Nowadays, you're locked into a misanthropic state of mind and you honestly just don't trust anyone anymore. You'd like to, but this other side of your mind says, 'Why bother?'

While you do have a romantic partner to rely upon, you aren't even sure you can trust them. Yes, they are there for you, but they aren't what you really want, and what bothers you the most is that you don't even know what you want. Your inner turmoil manifests as mistrust, and on this day, December 23, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Venus, you will feel as though there's no one there to reach out to.

3. Sagittarius, your trust must be earned.

If there's one thing you can trust, it's the knowledge that no matter what happens in this world, you will find a way to rise above and be at peace. This is almost a talent with you, but it doesn't make things any easier, as your feelings of mistrust are at an all-time high, and when it comes to people, you're just ... not into being around them much anymore. By the time December 23, 2023, rolls around, you might be in a very 'a-social' way. That's not anti-social, as you aren't hostile, but a-social, which means you basically can't tolerate being around people.

On this day, we have the transit of Moon opposite Venus and that will work your last nerve when it comes to love, romance or even friendship. You'll find ways to back out of engagements and get-togethers simply because you don't trust anyone. Here's the kicker: they might be totally trustworthy. It's YOU who doesn't trust your ability to be social, so ... why bother?

You will back out of plans because you don't trust that you can endure being around people, even if you love those people. This is not a rare thing, so don't worry about thinking there's something wrong with you. There is nothing wrong with you. It's just a high-pressure time of the year, and way too much is expected of us. Where you are concerned, you'd rather just back down as that is what your heart will tell you to do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.