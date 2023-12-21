Toxic Friendships May End For 3 Zodiac Signs By This Friday

Three zodiac signs have come to a conclusion: their toxic friendship must come to an end. Between the year concluding and a newly found confidence that three zodiac signs will be discovered on December 22, 2023, we're going to find that we no longer have room in our lives for that which is toxic, poisonous to our mental health or time-wasting.

We have come to understand that every second of life is precious. While that doesn't mean we have to spend it being super active, we know that wasting time is a serious 'no-no.'

During the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, we three zodiac signs will take this to heart as we recognize that the problems in our lives have to do with the company we keep. There are toxic people in our lives and they call themselves 'friends,' but time has shown us that these people are not our friends but the road to ruin.

If we allow them to influence us, then we will enable them to take us down. That's not going to happen, not while Moon conjunct Jupiter is around, that's for sure.

So, there it is. On this day, December 22, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, we will make the right choice. We will rid ourselves of the toxic energy that comes in the form of friends who are insincere, false, dubious and inconsistent. An interesting day ahead, indeed.

These three zodiac signs will end their toxic friendships starting December 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel as though you've spent the majority of this year trying to keep it going, trying to keep things optimistic and positive. Still, you've also noticed that there are one or two people in your life who claim to be your friends, while all they ever seem to offer you is their negative opinion and personal judgment on you, your life and your choices. They feel as if they have the right to 'tell you the truth' when, in fact, their 'truth' seems more like their ego than anything else.

You've given them all the slack you can give and now you have concluded that you don't need this kind of energy in your life. You rarely pull the plug on relationships, but during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you see that you don't deserve to be this 'put down.' You have tried so hard to rise above and you need support, not condemnation.

So, on December 22, 2023, you will be empowered by Moon conjunct Jupiter and you will do what you believe is necessary and you will cut these people out of your life once and for all. You are strong and confident now, and you've learned the hard way. You've also learned that just because a person calls themselves a 'friend' doesn't make it so automatically.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On this day, December 22, 2023, you will unilaterally decide to end your friendship with one or more people and you will do it because you feel that all they offer you is negativity and disappointment. You have done this before with friends, but this time, during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will feel as though there is no going back; you aren't going to be swayed by them any longer. No second chances. You are all tapped out on belief.

It's the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter that has you understanding that you are actually the important one here. Gone are the days when you feel such empathy for someone else that you let them get under your skin where they can do some serious damage. You are tired of trusting people only to find that they have zero interest in you if it doesn't suit their agenda.

You don't love doing this, but you do it to protect yourself because you've finally come to understand that you are the only one who can protect you fully. You've given away too much of yourself to others and you feel that all they've given you in return is toxicity and negativity. It never stops with them, and so you make it end on this day, December 22, 2023, during Moon conjunct Jupiter.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing you know all too well, it's that there is no way you are going to remain friends with a certain so-and-so and by no means will you be friends with them in the new year. You know what you want and that is to end this toxic friendship because no matter how you slice it, all this person ever brings you is anxiety. You have forgiven them time and time again. Now, on December 22, 2023, the game is over. No more forgiving, no more excuses.

During Moon conjunct Jupiter, it will be very obvious that you don't need this person any longer. Even if you've figured out that you never did, you still can't help but look back in anger over the many awkward situations this person put you through and how you always gave them the benefit of the doubt. It's just not possible to move forward with them as your friend, and you know it; they are irredeemable.

You want to walk into the new year being the best you that you can be, and you know that this means you have to get rid of the baggage that holds you back. During Moon conjunct Jupiter on December 22, 2023, you will recognize that baggage as that one toxic friend who seems to be bubbling over with negativity, and all of it shoots in our direction. Sorry, next window, pal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.