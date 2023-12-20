3 Zodiac Signs Feel So Lucky In Love On December 21, 2023

This day is a shout-out to long-term couples who deserve a pat on the back for sticking it out and not letting the daily grind get to them. On this day, December 21, 2023, we have the transit known as Mercury sextile Saturn, and what we will see happening is that all of our previous efforts — in love — start to make a whole lot of sense.

Gemini, Libra and Pisces are luckiest in love on Demember 21, 2023:

So, yes, there's a reason we 'did that thing' a while back, and yes, it was a good move to agree, together, that 'this' would be the right way to go.

Saturn brings out the best but also the most practical traits in three zodiac signs, and we will benefit in ways that show us that we really can trust our gut feeling when it comes to what we will do as a couple.

While December 21, 2023, isn't so much about togetherness as we may think, it's more along the lines of knowing that we built our love relationship on rational thinking.

We did the right thing and now it's paying off, and during Mercury sextile Saturn, we can see the future will pay off just as well.

We did the right thing, and on this day, we know it and it will affect future decisions.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on December 21, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've worked hard to get to the place where you are now, in terms of the relationship you're in, and you like knowing that, even through the hard times, you're both on the same page. There is no threat here; you and your partner know you're in it to win it, and that means being there for them through thick and thin. On December 21, 2023, you will have the joy of knowing that they are 'taking care of business' and that they can handle 'whatever' on their own.

What this basically means is that during the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn, you can trust that your partner will do the right thing and make the right moves without you having to stand over them like a supervisor. You really love the way you've built this foundation and you'll feel like the two of you make a super strong couple, as this day's events are the kind that can only be successful when two people fully trust each other.

You feel like a winner, Gemini, as your love relationship has finally reached the place where you no longer worry about it. Both of you have done the work needed to get where you are now, and it feels good. One less worry, and in this world that counts for a whole lot. You are proud to be in this partnership and happy that your partners can fend for themselves when they need to. It's all good, and that's because you made it so.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you'll be celebrating today, December 21, 2023, is the fact that your relationship is strong enough to weather any storm, and if you are honest with yourself, as you always are, you wouldn't have it any other way. You aren't someone who wishes to play the field, or, if you did, that was then and this is now. What 'now' demands of you is what you are happy to say you already have, which is a stable relationship that will endure.

The transit, Mercury sextile Saturn, has you knowing in your heart that you really and truly 'lucked out' when it comes to love as you see so many people who don't have it as good as you do. You are humble and grateful and nothing about your situation is anything you take for granted. You feel very loving today and the idea that you fell so deeply in love with someone who loves you equally really makes your day.

And it is during this day that you feel it all the more, simply because Mercury sextile Saturn leads the way. While it's not a terrible idea to pay yourself on the back for being the right person for the job, you may just want to smile and reflect on all you've been through with this person and how you played a huge role in making yourself happy. This is all good, and you did well, Libra. You are loved and appreciated for being exactly who you are as you are.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As the year begins its descent, you tend to feel somewhat sentimental and even a little weepy. It's December 21, 2023, and here you are, content to be in a relationship, knowing that this is definitely 'the one.' While you've tried to convince yourself that you aren't the kind who believes in fairytale romances, it seems that you've got yourself one, after all ... and you're not complaining. The person you love is the one whom you see yourself with forever more.

During the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn, the romance is made up of logic and rationality. While that may not seem heady with romantic suggestions, it's the stuff that makes up the backbone of the relationship. This romance has 'good bones' as they say in real estate, and in a way, the love that you've built with your romantic partner can be said to be akin to your 'home.' You find this person to be your 'home.'

That's how Mercury sextile Saturn works; it keeps us on track and lets us appreciate what we've got and how hard we worked to get it. While you won't be giving yourself a standing ovation, you will be able to smile while knowing that the reason you are able to have such a great love relationship is because you made room for such a love to enter your life. You got out of your way, and on this day, December 21, 2023, you get to celebrate that decision.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.