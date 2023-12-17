3 Zodiac Signs Won't Change For Love On December 18, 2023

As experience has shown us, the transit of Moon trine Venus is a very loving and accepting astrological shift. There's a catch here, and on December 18, 2023, we will come to see how this transit does come with its conditions, and what we'll learn is mind-blowing.

Today, three zodiac signs will realize that in order to love another person, they must love and understand themselves first and that this is one of the most important lessons they will ever learn. This is also the lesson that may have some of us saying no to our partners when they ask us to do things that we do not want to do. Telling people 'no' is our way of establishing boundaries. It may not get us liked, but we will know that we will be respected.

That's how Moon trine Venus works for us today; it lets us establish respectful boundaries. We need not change for someone else if we don't 'feel' that this change is something we want ourselves. Self-love comes to us today and lets us stand up for who we are as we are. We aren't changing for love; we are showing who we really are so that the love we have can grow naturally.

Three zodiac signs won't change for love on December 18, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For love, you feel as though you've practically sacrificed your life, and while it may not be that dramatic, you know that you've given more than you have ever felt comfortable with. You have done it all for love, and that justifies your feelings. You still don't feel as though you got what you needed out of it and that missing piece is what really starts to bother you today. What you'll see on December 18, 2023, is that you've denied yourself your truth.

You have changed your entire life to suit the needs of your romantic partner, and while you take full responsibility for doing so, you'll feel that during the transit of Moon trine Venus, you are no longer able to stay put and not speak up. You have things on your mind, and you no longer want to work for them. You want to be happy in this relationship; you don't want to pay for it with continuous appeasement.

You've done all you can for your partner and during Moon trine Venus, you will let them know that it's time they start to work for themselves. You are not willing to change your values anymore. Yes, of course, you love them to pieces and you aren't saying you're ending it. You are simply standing up for yourself because you know that the change they request of you has kept you stifled and unhappy — no more.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't want to think of your love life as something you've had to dumb yourself down for. On this day, December 18, 2023, you might feel as though you aren't really yourself and that you don't know where 'you' went. You feel sad during Moon trine Venus because you believe you've wasted time pleasing someone who didn't go out of their way even to ask if it was OK. You feel a very great need to pay attention to your own needs now, and during Moon trine Venus, this will become a burning desire.

What you feel you need is time off from 'serving' your partner's whims. They may be the love of your life, but you've lived a long enough time to put into practice all the self-help schemes and guess what? It looks like you are actually ready to help yourself, and today, implement that plan. Today, December 18, 2023, is the day that you come to terms with the idea that you need to be number one.

So, during Moon trine Venus, when your partner expects you to change and work around their schedule, you will tell them that this is no longer something you can do. It means everything to you to be able to stand up for yourself. You may need change, but it's not going to be dictated by another person. You will change according to your own rules, and your romantic partner will just have to deal with it — fair's fair.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are in the process of reinventing yourself, Pisces, and the last thing you need right now is for someone to barge into your life and tell you what to do or how you can change yourself so that you can fulfill your life's goals. Only you know what those goals are, and as far as you can tell, you've had to push some of those dreams aside to make room for someone else's dreams to thrive, namely, your romantic partner. You've given your time and energy to this person, and you've left yourself with very little.

That's how December 18, 2023, could be a life-changing day for you, as the transit of Moon trine Venus could be the saving grace that lets you see that you must come first. It's not like you're putting yourself first for no reason at all. No, this is your life, Pisces, and your partner has already asked too much of you. They require you to follow their guidelines, and honestly, enough is enough. You need to rewrite the rules, and that starts today.

While it may look like you are refusing to change for love, you feel that it's about time for THEM to do the changing. You see time as something that passes way too quickly and while you can't control it, you can do your best to make your own life worth living, and this is of utmost importance to you. So much of it revolves around the idea of you being in control of yourself. You will change when it's necessary and it won't happen because someone else demands it of you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.