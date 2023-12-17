5 Zodiac Signs Will Have Good Horoscopes On December 18, 2023

The cosmic forces don't always like to reveal their hand. Sometimes, they like to hold their best cards close so they can spring a miraculous surprise on you when the time is right. That's the message and energy of the day, on December 18, 2023.

Five zodiac signs stand to have the best horoscopes under their influence — namely, Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Cancer and Virgo.

With Lilith in Leo standing out as the main astrological benefactor, we are being urged to remember that what's in vogue in one era may suddenly become the height of gaucheness in another. Despite such dramatic swings, some things don't change.

Like the need to choose compassion over violence, to protect the people of the world (and the world itself) from villainous harm, to value the rights and free will of individuals, and more.

Pluto in Capricorn underlines this message by reminding us that towers built on faulty foundations will always come crashing down, whether they are torn down by courageous common folks or by fate itself. There's much to celebrate in that divine destruction that clears the way for something beautiful to grow in that vacant space.

How can you align yourself with this cosmic wisdom? That's the thought (and journaling question) of the day. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 18, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 18, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Life review

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Aries, the energy has a poignant feel to it for you. You will benefit from going into introvert mode and/or restricting yourself to the company of only your inner circle friends and loved ones. Intriguing insights await you on this path. Just make sure to take notes if you chance upon a brilliant idea while at it!

You are also being urged to focus on reviewing your life. Whether you choose to focus exclusively on the going-ons in 2023 or over the last few years is up to you. You will benefit from getting things in order before you step into 2024.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Patience

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Taurus, the energy has an interesting quality to it for you. It will bring up memories from the past so you can heal old wounds and close out unnecessary chapters in your life.

Just remember: you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. The cosmic forces are trying to help you clear out the old so you don't give away your good fortune to the wrong people once Jupiter goes direct in Taurus in a few days.

Patience is also highlighted as an area to focus. You can do so through a mindfulness practice that challenges you to sit still and pay attention, like engaging in creative activities that require patience or choosing to listen even though you prefer being a speaker.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Cooking and/or cleaning

Best time of the day: 3 am

Capricorn, you are being urged to trust your instincts and rely upon your inner counsel. No matter who is supportive of your ideas or not, the cosmic forces have got your back. You just need to focus on your priorities and the universe will take care of the rest.

Cooking is also indicated here as a grounding exercise for you. So is cleaning if you want to circulate positivity in your living space and clear out the stale and stagnant. Some of you may benefit from indulging in a ritual bath, too!

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Charitable activities

Best time of the day: 4 - 5 pm

Cancer, you have extraordinary blessings waiting for you. So don't be surprised if you suddenly experience a cash windfall or hear of an opportunity that is exactly what you have been waiting for. Trust your gut and seize your destiny! There's no time to waste.

Charitable activities are also highlighted here as a good area to focus on. Whether you do so by volunteering your time, helping out someone in your circle of acquaintances or extending kindness and compassion to someone in need is up to you. Do what feels right to you.

5. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Manifestations

Best time of the day: 6 am/pm

Virgo, the energy is perfect for starting something new. Whether you have been thinking about this for a while or spontaneously decided on such a course is not relevant. You just need to follow your heart and go for it!

Your manifestation powers are extra strong now and will allow you to breathe life and success into your new ventures. All you have to do is tune into yourself and do a manifestation ritual — whichever one calls to you the most.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.