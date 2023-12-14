3 Zodiac Signs Can't Make Someone Love Them On December 15, 2023

Bonnie Raitt once sang, "I can't make you love me if you don't. You can't make your heart feel something it won't." For those of us who are familiar with this song and its sentiment, we know that there is nothing more heartbreaking than realizing that the person we love is simply not going to love us back, or at least not at the same fever pitch that we love them.

On December 15, 2023, we have ourselves an Aquarius Moon, and what this lunation is known for is showing us a truth that we don't want to accept.

Aquarius, by nature, is a zodiac sign that refuses to accept that which it doesn't want to be true.

During the Aquarius Moon, three zodiac signs will want to sign up for the same kind of self-delusion.

We see the truth. We see that the one we love doesn't love us. Oh, it's not like they hate us; they may even love us a little, but they aren't ever going to be 'ours' no matter how hard we try to make them love us.

The reality check that comes with today will be hard to take in, and yet, it's real and there are three zodiac signs. Get to know it first hand.

On December 15, 2023, three zodiac signs suddenly realize that they can't make someone love them:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find that your first impression of the day is that you are in the middle of experiencing a great betrayal, but you know better than that, Cancer. The person you love has not betrayed you. They simply do not love you, and if you told yourself that they did, then you also knew at the time that you were kidding yourself. On December 15, 2023, during the Aquarius Moon, you'll give up the fight.

What you didn't want to have to admit to yourself is exactly what you now see as the undeniable truth. You've been in love with someone — and in a relationship with them, and yet, they are quite obviously not as 'into it' as you are. They may not be running out the door, but in terms of passion and dedication, it's more of a phone-in for them than a clear and secure presence in your life. They are simply not committed, not in the way you are.

During the Aquarius Moon, you'll want to tell yourself that everything is alright, that this person really does love you, and that it's just taking them 'more time' to show it. You might even try to convince yourself that it's you who's to blame, that you are impatient or impractical and that you need to allow them their space. You know what's going on. You can't make this person love you because you realize that they don't.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you really enjoy the person you are with, you've let yourself fall head over heels in love with them. You didn't have it planned but then again, who could plan this kind of passionate romance? Falling in love is something you do with joy and abandon, and on December 15, 2023, you are going to realize a cold truth about the one you've fallen for: they don't love you. It's not a crime, and they certainly aren't anything but good to you, but ... they don't love you.

That hurts. The realization of this stings much worse than you anticipated, and the trouble here is that you DID anticipate something like this happening. During today's transit of the Aquarius Moon, you'll want to talk yourself into the idea that maybe you're just being paranoid and that, of course, this person is just as madly in love with you as you are with them. But you know. You know because your heart tells you otherwise.

It's also somewhat of an ego-burner for you, as you like to think of yourself as someone irresistible. I mean, who could resist a Scorpio, especially when that Scorpio is love-stricken and ready to lay it all on the line for them? Still, there's nothing you can do to sway the emotions of the person you are in love with. It hurts and you don't want to accept it. Yet, you get it. You understand what's happening here.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It may have taken you a long time to come to really trust the person you are with, and now that you're all in, hook, line and sinker, you feel free enough to be yourself and let all your inhibitions run wild. Finally, you have found someone who rings all the bells for you, and it is this person who has you feeling that you want to spend the rest of your life with them. On December 15, 2023, during the transit of the Aquarius Moon, you will see something that you won't like.

This person is absolutely fabulous, but you've started to notice that something is missing; they don't seem to love you as you love them. They don't look in your eyes and while they are affectionate and lovely, they still seem distant enough to have you worrying whether or not you are all alone in this romance.

A great friend and a comforting lover they are, for sure ... but something's missing and during the Aquarius Moon, you feel it to the point that it becomes an alarm. You don't want to look at it, and yet, you can't peel your eyes away. It's real. The love of your life doesn't reciprocate your feelings and that leaves you feeling cold and afraid.

'Here in the dark, in these final hours, I will lay down my heart and I'll feel the power but you won't, no you won't 'Cause I can't make you love me if you don't.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.