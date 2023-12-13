3 Zodiac Signs Need Personal Space In A Relationship On December 14, 2023

We are setting boundaries in our love live, and that includes asking for our personal space in relationships. Sounds good to me. After all, when we fall in love, we tend to let all the boundaries down and if we get used to that, we end up feeling as though we have no personal space and nothing that we can call our own ... privately and importantly.

Because of the transit, Moon in harmony with Venus, lets us see how important it is to share with our romantic partner, it also brings up the idea that personal space is just as important.

On December 14, 2023, we are going to see that while we really love spending time with our person, we also need that time away from them. For three zodiac signs, this transit, Moon working with Venus, is going to be what gives us the opportunity to go over concepts like 'limits and boundaries.' Oh, it's real, and we all can admit to that.

Let's think of it this way: if we want this relationship to last, then we have to respect each other's needs, and while we're not always expressive of the need for boundaries, we all need them. So, let's use power to get what we need established. We need our boundaries respected and during Moon and Venus, we get the nerve to tell it like it is. "R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what that means to me."

Three zodiac signs need personal space in a relationship on December 14, 2023.

1. Aries, you want to be all in, but that doesn't mean you don't need time apart.

You are completely dedicated to making this relationship work, which is why you agree to call it an actual 'partnership.' And, if you are, indeed, partners, then there has to be some sort of workable set of rules in play so that you can both feel viable while respecting the needs of the other. You know that certain boundaries must not be trodden upon and you are very adamant about determining what a boundary really is to you.

You have seen that your relationship with this person has introduced the idea of freedom and taking liberties. that seems to look better on paper than it does in real life, as you are not really that interested in having things be 'that free.' You feel like you can be a better partner to the person you are with if you lay things out on the line so that both parties can agree or disagree on the terms. You aren't concerned with the 'lack of romance' here as you are living in the real world, not some fantasy romance.

On December 14, 2023, you'll have the strength of Moon harmonizing with Venus behind you, and what this transit does for you is that it lets you see that the love you share can still exist and grow,

IF and only IF you both keep respectful of the boundaries that must be in place. Right, this may not be the most romantic experience, but it could well lead to one if you do this right. Aries, you always do it right.

2. Leo, during the transit of Moon and Venus, you might feel all swoony when it comes to your romantic partner.

While that's an awesome feeling and one that you never want to let go of, you also know that not every aspect of your emotional life is up for grabs. What this means is that you feel you can be 'swooning' over your mate but still need time for yourself and mental space that you can call your own. These are your boundaries and you know that it is the day you discuss these with your partner.

You don't want them to feel shut out and you encourage them to express their own need for space and limitation. After all, you are both human beings, not love machines. You want the most out of this wonderful experience and being that you are a highly intelligent being, you've come to accept that being human also means that you come with demands. All human beings need to draw a line that prevents psychic damage. This is what we call a boundary.

So, on December 14, 2023, during Moon and Venus, you and your partner will discuss the idea of what is open to you both and what must remain yours alone.

This will bring the two of you even closer if you do it the right way. The right way to do it is to know that self-love is more than important; it's imperative to living a good life. Self-respect means placing boundaries in order.

3. Aquarius, you want a little bit of private time to think.

You may have experienced something recently that alerts you to the idea that the person whom you are linked to romantically thinks they can just barge in on you, at any time, with any request. Now, it's nice to feel close and intimate with someone and it feels very good to think that you've got you want to share almost everything with. That's the whole point: 'Everything' is a mighty big thing, and you really don't want to have to share 'everything.'

December 14, 2023 brings you the transit of Moon and Venus. This is the one that helps you be clearer about your intentions in this relationship.

You will make it known to this person that they are absolutely welcome into your world but that you do come with conditions. You have your boundaries. While you are very open and accepting, you are not interested in being pushed. They can have you, but not 'all' of you. Those are the conditions. Take it or leave it.

Being that you've come a long way when it comes to confrontational conversation, you have no problem telling it like it is. You enjoy getting to the point and you aren't that concerned with whether or not they can take the bluntness. You mean to be blunt because that's the only way they'll get the point. Respect the boundaries or find someone else. You want them to understand, and your pointed way with words will let them know that you are totally serious. The rest is on them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.