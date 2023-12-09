Heartache Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting December 10, 2023

Well, it's the end of the year and all of us are ready to wrap things up, and believe it or not, that includes heartache. In the same way that we see the first day of the month, or even of the week, as a day to start again, it also applies to how we process endings, as well. When we come to the end of a year, per se, we want to know that we've sealed the deal ... on whatever.

In this case, it's heartache, and well, goodbye and good riddance to that annoyance, right? On December 10, 2023, three zodiac signs will let it all go, and holy moly, will that ever feel good? We tend to cling to our heartache as if it were some kind of badge of honor. Yet, all heartache really gives us is a weighted tie to the past.

The future is not about the past. We may be the sum product of our experience, but experience doesn't have to remain painful. During the transit of Venus opposite Jupiter, we will absolutely opt for freedom from heartache. We did our time and now it's time to walk out those doors once again. Freedom calls. Let's move it.

Three zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end on December 10, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You really didn't want to have to admit it to yourself, but the truth is that you've been heartbroken for a while. Even though you feel you did your best to rectify whatever it was that brought on this heartache, it never really went away. Now, you are faced with the imminent new year and you can't see yourself walking into with this dragging weight on you. You need to cut your ties to the baggage of heartache, and you want to do it naturally.

That's why, on December 10, 2023, you will feel the weight of this heartache lift off your chest as the transit of Venus opposite Jupiter is most definitely there to remind you that there's more to life than nursing an old wound.

You have learned that sulking over something that doesn't heal isn't making anything better, but you've also done it for a long enough period of time to realize that it's better on the other side of this heartache.

You've always been a master at rerouting yourself, Taurus. You'll do it once again, knowing that this next year is going to be one that you have much more control over ... even if that sounds like a laugh riot to some. You have no more room in your heart for the pain of the past and you are not inclined to keep it going, ad infinitum. Venus opposite Jupiter assures you that all will be well in your world if you just stick with positive thinking.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are used to the idea that this heartache that's accompanied you for years is perhaps here to stay. While that makes you sick thinking that you are someone who might nurse a wound for that long, you are also ready to let go of this pain, as Venus opposite Jupiter shows you that it is, indeed, possible. You haven't been selected as Martyr of the Year, and you now realize that this is not your job; you aren't here to hang on to pain. You need to let it go, and on December 10, 2023, you will.

This is assisted by the intense Sagittarius season, and you will finally feel like you are ready to say goodbye to the heartache that has been your constant companion for way too long. You've created yourself into this person who just 'deals' with it, but you don't like the person you've become as a result. Sunday marks the first day when you realize that your heartache does not define you; you are not the same person as you used to be.

Now, December 10, 2023, gives you the chance to reclaim your place on the world stage.

Why slink into the darkness of a heartache that wishes to consume you utterly when you can move into the light and free yourself? As a Sagittarius, you will find much delight in the feeling of being freed from this burden. During the transit of Venus opposite Jupiter, you'll feel the shackles of the past drop off of your wrists.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know exactly what your problem is, and that is that for far too long, you were a slave to your own set of expectations. As you came to see each and every expectation go unmet, you became more and more disappointed with the person you once loved. After a while, that disappointment registered in your heart as heartache, and you never really got over the fact that they didn't live up to your expectations.

On December 10, 2023, you are going to feel as though something is being lifted off your chest.

The thing with you, Capricorn, is that you continued for way too long, thinking that even if you were disappointed, this person would eventually come around to meet your expectations. Well, they didn't and you finally get it, and this realization is what sets you free. During the transit of Venus opposite Jupiter, you might as well bust loose because heartache is now a thing of the past.

You have always been a fair person, but it will be during Venus opposite Jupiter that you realize that the one person you haven't been fair with is you, Capricorn. You've denied yourself the simple pleasure of allowing yourself to heal. Sunday lets you know that you know better and that living a life free from heartache is definitely part of your karma. You are walking into the new year, renewed and enlivened. Heartache, begone! No more of you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.