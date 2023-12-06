3 Zodiac Signs Feel Happier After A Breakup Starting December 7, 2023

As it goes with Jupiter transits, there's usually something gigantic that comes along with them, and on this day, December 7, 2023, the enormity will come to us in the form of a grand realization. For three zodiac signs, that realization is going to show us that we are, indeed, happier now that we've ended a relationship.

It probably doesn't surprise many of us that such a thing would actually cause joy. Still, the truth is, when we know that a relationship isn't working out, the idea of being released from it definitely brings out a sense of freedom and three zodiac signs. It looks like the thing that brings happiness is being liberated from a relationship gone bad.

It's all OK, and that's what the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter lets us know. We did what we had to do, and now we are left to feel the aftereffects. For these three zodiac signs, it looks like the air is a whole lot easier to breathe than it was before the breakup took place.

Three zodiac signs are happier after a breakup on December 7, 2023:

1. Gemini

You didn't get into the relationship that you just broke off thinking that it would be a great idea to break up eventually, and yet, that's what's happened and now that you're on the other side of it, it seems to have been the right thing to do. On December 7, 2023, you will be surprisingly happy with your decision, as you recognize that this was the only way to go in terms of the relationship you just got out of.

You've given your now ex-partner as many chances as you possibly could to rectify their ways, and each time, they've failed you. What started as a truly loving and respectful relationship eventually turned into a situation that had you feeling you couldn't even trust the person you were with. That was definitely the deal breaker for you, and while this may 'seem' heartbreaking, you adapt very well to the outcome.

So, life goes on. You feel that you are a good player at the game of life, and during the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, you don't see what's to stop you from continuing in your affirmative way. You love life and you love love, and if you can't have a decent partner right now, then that's the way the cookie crumbles. You have yourself and that's all you need right now.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you are honest with yourself, as you will be during the honesty-inspired transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, you will know that the only thing that you'll miss about your ex-partner is their half of the money, as there are bills to pay. Life goes on in spite of the ending of the relationship. Outside of that, you are good to go. The less of this person in your life, the better, and for that, you are grateful.

So what if your relationship is over; in your mind, it should have ended a long time ago. Now that it really is over, you feel this new kind of freedom, and honestly, you didn't expect to feel this happy about it all. It's as if you can see clearly again and that all is not burdened by the presence of that person whom you truly learned not to care for. You are free and you are feeling it.

On December 7, 2023, while you might be free of this person for a while by this point, you'll get that sudden thrill of knowing that you really and truly ARE free from them and that the rest of your life awaits you. Having the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter only serves to make you feel optimistic, as if opportunities and possibilities just opened up for you. You are right in this, Virgo. The world is now your oyster. Eat up.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With the person you've just come out of a relationship with, you had yourself bouncing from one emotion to another. On the one hand, you wanted to keep it together, and on the other hand, you were OK with the idea of what you believed to be an inevitable breakup. You saw this coming, and while you spent a good amount of time feeling bad over it all, you can't help but feel as if this is one of the better moves you've made all year.

On December 7, 2023, you're going to see that not only did you make the right move by ending it with this person, but that this entire new world is opening up to you, and that is as a result of the day's transit, Mercury trine Jupiter. This event will have you believing in 'everything' again. You may have been feeling jaded and cynical for a while, but voila! You are hopeful and joyous once again.

so, you are one of the zodiac signs that truly understand what it feels like to know that you are happier now that you've broken up with your last partner. Life is for the living, you feel, and while so much of it is about accruing experience, you can't help but know yourself as a person of great optimism and hope. The world looks freer and more enticing to you now. Get 'em, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.