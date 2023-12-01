4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 2, 2023

Action and reaction are the name of the game today, on December 2, 2023. Are you ready for some cosmic adventures?

Four zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, Aries and Taurus — sure are and will have the best horoscopes under this influence. The rest of the zodiac signs aren't too far behind the curve.

With North Node in Aries opposite Venus in Libra acting as the main astrological driver today, we are being urged to focus on what we truly desire out of life and how that juxtaposes with what the societies we travel in expect of us.

Does conforming bring you joy? Does it make you feel desirable? Why is feeling that more important than being your true self?

Or maybe it's the other way around and you are struggling to stand strong despite the judgments of those around you. Journal your thoughts on this so you can shirk off the toxic and live life more authentically.

Saturn's relationship with Lilith in Virgo is also being highlighted. So, if your processes make sense to you and improve your efficiency, who cares if it matches the norm in your industry?

We would still be stuck to horse-drawn carriages and carts if some people didn't strike out on their own and invent automobiles. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 2, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 2, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Duties & responsibilities

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Cancer, the energy beckons you to turn inward and engage with your soul. Your intuition will be extra heightened today, as well as your psychic abilities (if you have them). Some of you will definitely benefit from journaling your thoughts and engaging with the deeper questions of life right now. You will be astounded by the depth of your insights through this exercise.

Interestingly, your life's responsibilities and duties are also being highlighted here. Whether you are a parent, a teacher or a team leader in charge of a large number of subordinates, do your best today while fulfilling your responsibilities and duties. Special rewards and blessings await you if you succeed.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Communication

Best time of the day: 1 pm

Leo, today will be a day of reckonings and realizations for you. It may cause some discomfort in some of you, especially if old memories are triggered, but stick with this. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. The cosmic forces are aligning things for you behind the scenes and the experiences of today are a part of that puzzle. It will all make sense when everything comes together.

Your communication skills are also being highlighted here. Maybe some of your wounds and baggage stem from conflicts caused by bad communication. If so, you are being urged to develop your skills in this arena. You will thank yourself for this gift.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10:30 am

Aries, sometimes the best things that happen to us don't feel very good at the moment. Today is one such day for you where the blessings of the cosmos will not be obvious. You are being urged to stick with the plan and be open-minded. Hidden wounds, old memories and trigger words may strip you bare and raw, but profound healing awaits you on this path.

You can directly engage with this blessing through journaling about your past and trying to get to the bottom of your pain. Let your intuition guide you in the right direction. Others of you may experience a direct confrontation that successfully removes a toxic person from your life.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Kindness

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Taurus, the energy is primal for you. If you lean into it, you will be more productive than you have ever been in the last few months, leading to excellent consequences for your future. For some of you, this will be a boon for your career. You can direct this blessing into other areas of your life, too, depending on your priorities.

If you love volunteering your time for charity, you will experience a lot of goodness while doing so today. The universe is ready to bless you for your kindness and then some. You may even secure large funding from a wealthy donor if you are in charge of an NGO or foundation like Make A Wish.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.