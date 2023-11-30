4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes When Mercury Enters Capricorn On December 1

Four zodiac signs stand to have extraordinary experiences under its influence — namely, Cancer, Leo, Aries and Scorpio. That doesn't mean the cosmos has forgotten the rest of the zodiac signs.

With Mercury entering Capricorn leaving behind the gregarious sign of Sagittarius, the focus is on utilizing one's mental faculties to make sure one's future is bright and prosperous. Patience, diligence and discipline are all parts of that equation and we are being urged to either lean into that side of ourselves or develop those skills.

Moon in Leo is here to brighten the possibilities by adding a touch of creativity to the going-on.

After all, who said learning patience and discipline has to be boring? Some of you will benefit from balancing your creative side with your practical needs to create something extraordinary ... or, at least, pave the path for something like that in the future.

If you feel called to, engage with history, mythology and folklore, and let your emotions guide you. Astounding revelations await you there. Especially the rueful realization that history often repeats itself for the silliest reasons. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 1, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 1, 2023 when Mercury enters Capricorn:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Food

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Cancer, the energy is somewhat introverted for you. If you focus on activities that require attention to detail, peace and quiet, and internal planning, you will fare well and seize the blessings of the day. You may even come upon an idea that answers a dilemma you have been working in your mind for a while now.

Focusing on what you eat is also being highlighted for you. They say we are what we eat. So, if you feel the need to distance yourself from violence, maybe eat vegetarian. Or add more greens to your diet to help you cleanse your system inside out.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Aries

Best area to focus on: Social network

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Leo, Friday's energy is extremely prolific for you in the financial arena. Take advantage of it to score big in your career and investments and bolster other financial goals. Some of you may even earn more money than usual, especially if you are a business owner or get tips and gratuities.

Your social network is also being highlighted here. So, if you have been invited to a soiree or an informal gathering with acquaintances and colleagues, don't back out. Enjoy the interactions and strengthen your network. Make sure to dress like the confident individual you are!

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Measurements of fitness

Best time of the day: 4 - 5 pm

Ideas and inspiration are in store for you, Aries. Are you ready for the floodgates to open? Make sure to catch these lightbulb moments on a notes app on your phone or a cocktail napkin at the bar so you don't miss out! Some of you are trying to level up and what you experience will push you forward significantly in that regard.

Your physical fitness and internal health are also highlighted here. So, if you haven't visited the hospital in a while to get your bloodwork done and check your cholesterol and other markers, now's a good time to do that. Focusing on external fitness will also align you with the blessings of the day.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Spirituality

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Scorpio, the energy is extraordinarily good for you! Expect unexpected blessings. Some of you are emerging into your power right now and entering your leadership era. Now's the time to stake a claim to the throne and get rid of those self-sabotaging thoughts. You are more capable than you think. Plus, the cosmic forces have got your back!

Your spiritual life is also being highlighted here as an area you need to focus on. Some of you will definitely benefit from adopting a grounding ritual into your daily life — like breathwork, meditation or even yoga. If you come upon signs and synchronicities, pay attention to them!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.