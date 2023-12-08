December 9 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

This is where it gets ... fun because our love lives are in for a kick. On December 9, 2023, we have the transit of Mercury trine Lilith, and what this means for us, and most especially for three zodiac signs, is that we have the chance to get to know our partners in ways we never knew possible. This also means that we, ourselves, will show a side to ourselves that we have never revealed before.

Mercury trine Lilith works with intelligence. While we like to think of our romantic relationships as things that are based on love and passion, the relationships that really work are the ones that pay close attention to matters of the mind. What we think about is what we will be discussing and not all of it is about romance.

This is not only a good thing. It's a necessary thing, and for some of us, being in a relationship isn't all about the romantic label. It's about how we will realistically deal with all this relationship brings us. Mercury trine Lilith is not for the weak of the heart; this transit is for those of us who want to understand the complexity of what it's like to maintain a healthy love life.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on December 9, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Whether you are a young person just voyaging out into the world of love and romance, or you are a seasoned older individual, you will notice that on December 9, 2023, you want to make sense of love. You've seen that when two people get together, there's got to be some kind of 'rulebook' to follow, and while, of course, there never is, you will want to discuss with your partner the idea of laying down a few laws.

You really don't care if you come across as stoic or cold because you're not either; what you are is intelligence, and during the transit of Mercury trine Lilith, you really mean business.

There is a business side to this, as you see love and romance as somewhat transactional. You don't want to turn this into fluff; this is real and you are fortunate enough to be with a partner who cares enough about this kind of thing to give you the time of day to discuss it all.

What makes this a lucky day for you is that you feel that you and your partner are now free to move on to greater horizons ... together. Yes, there is love, passion and romance, but this partnership of yours is an investment, and during Mercury trine Lilith, you will feel as though it needs to be addressed rationally and intelligently. You found the right person to join you on this road, and on December 9, 2023, you'll feel good that you chose wisely.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What makes this such a happy day for you is that during Mercury trine Lilith, you will see something in your romantic partner that lets you know that the future with them is not only going to be sweet but full of complexity...in the best way possible. It seems that on December 9, you are able to share something with your partner that shows you that this onion has many layers to it. You are with someone who offers more than love; they have intelligence and this excites you.

You aren't sure you can be romantic day in and day out, and this is where the transit of Mercury trine Lilith lets you know that it's OK. We put so much pressure on ourselves to come off as the world's greatest lover and most successful romantic partner that as soon as we tire of that pressure, we feel like we need more. You want to stay with your partner, but not if it means you have to act the part of the devoted lover, day in and day out.

This day affords you the idea that the pressure is really in your mind and that your romantic partner actually feels much the same as you do. You are friends as well as lovers, and you'd like to think that if certain days require a heavier emphasis on friendship, that is OK with both parties. It seems your partner is smart enough to know that holding on to a good friendship is worth its weight in gold.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What started as an amazingly passionate love affair has now become so much more than that ... and you are very happy about its progress. You and your mate have gone through much together, and you haven't always been sure as to whether you'd make it through or not. On this day, December 9, 2023, you will be able to smile and stand back, knowing that all you've gone through together only made your bond stronger.

During the transit of Mercury trine Lilith, you will see that no matter what you and your partner are going through right now, you have each other to talk to.

Now, that might sound obvious, but you'd be surprised at how little couples talk to each other when it comes to the important stuff. Lack of honest communication is what ends relationships, and you feel that what you have with your partner is more than just a romance; it's a very serious, strong friendship.

The friendship part of your relationship revolves around intelligent conversation, debate, and even scholarly argument. You take your words seriously, and you listen well to whatever your partner brings to the table. What you have with this person is beyond special; it's untouchable. Fortunately, during transits such as Mercury trine Lilith, you will be able to celebrate these kinds of connections. What you have with your partner is rare, Aquarius. Honor it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.