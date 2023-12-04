3 Zodiac Signs Reject Love On December 5, 2023, Thanks To Venus Trine Saturn

December 5, 2023 brings us a very interesting transit: Venus trine Saturn. We can either use the energy that comes off this transit for the good of our relationship, or we can see that it also has power in its ability to protect us. Self love and self protection are big during Venus trine Saturn, and on this day, three zodiac signs will find themselves engaging in defense, rather than in romance.

We may even feel as though we want to reject love during this time, in an act of self preservation as this transit, Venus trine Saturn, may have some of us reflecting back on past experiences in romance and coming to the conclusion that right now, love is just too dangerous a mine field to step on.

Three zodiac signs feel especially on edge during this transit, and we will see that December 5 might even have us on the defense. We aren't rejecting love out of fear; we simply know that at this point in time, it's best to hold off.

We aren't going to back down and we're not about to fall in love with anyone at this time, and we have good reasons for that.

Three zodiac signs are having second thoughts about love on December 5, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are definitely one to heed to your inner voice and that voice is telling you to hold back when it comes to love and romance, right now. You may even be in a romantic relationship, yet you may also be feeling somewhat reluctant about what you're seeing. December 5, 2023 may have you wondering whether or not this really is for you, as you feel more inclined to reject love, rather than to take it in.

During the transit of Venus trine Saturn, you are quite sure that love is, indeed, one of the best things you, personally, can feel. However, this is such a special thing to you that during a Saturn transit, you don't want to share it with just anyone, and that's why you feel doubtful on this day. Today brings up the idea that maybe you aren't with the 'right' person.

You are willing to work with the person you are with, if you're with someone, but you may not want to start that work. During the transit of Venus trine Saturn, you might find that you want to think about love and all its worth...on your own. Yes, the idea of being in love is great, but are you in love with the person you're with, and are you willing to keep this up? You might have second thoughts on this day, December 5, 2023.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For reasons only you can explain to yourself, you feel as though today, December 5, 2023 is the kind of day you just want to be alone. This feeling of wanting to pull away from love isn't new to you, either, Leo. You've been down this road before and during the transit of Venus trine Saturn, you'll resist that old sentiment and what it will leave you with is the feeling that you just want to get away from love and all things romantic.

It's not an unusual thing for you to feel this way, as you have accrued much experience on the topic of love and around this time of the year, you're not very interested in revisiting any of it. Whether you've just come out of a relationship or even if you're just about to step into a new one, you'll see that on December 5, 2023, you are simply not in the mood for love. You know yourself, and you do what you can to protect that state of mind.

While Venus trine Saturn can bring out the lover in you, you'd rather show that love to yourself on this day, December 5. The way you are able to do so is by respecting your own mind and listening to your gut. Everything in you is telling you to withhold from getting involved and it will be during this time that you have the willpower to listen, learn and stick with the plan.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There's a good reason why you feel as though you need to reject love on this day, December 5, 2023 and that is because you feel that this year has taught you some major lessons in this department and with Venus trine Saturn in the sky, supporting your intuitive feelings, you'd rather 'sit this one out.' You aren't about to get into anything that even slightly resembles a love affair, not right now, that's for sure.

You may even think that, at this point, you are shy about the whole thing, and honestly, Pisces, you might very well be. What you've gone through is something that you'd like to think of as 'meant to be,' but most importantly, 'meant to be learned from.' You aren't leaping into any new mistakes in love, as that is how you perceive love at this point in the year. You feel better being on your own, trusting your gut, doing things your way.

You are not shut down from love, and you will return when you are ready, and that's the key phrase right there: when you are ready. During Venus trine Saturn, you acknowledge that right now, are you not ready and you are going to respect that feeling. Love can wait. As for now, the only thing you want to do with love is reject it. It's not hateful, it's self protective and you know what you're doing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.