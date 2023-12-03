3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023, lightens our load with the helpful transit of Moon trine Mercury. This is what's going to take us from 'thinking it' into 'being it.' This is a manifestation transit, and when love is the goal, transits like Moon trine Mercury make sure we hit that goal and find ourselves in a safe place. Three zodiac signs react rather well to Mercury energy and this day will show us that where love is concerned, the world is our oyster.

We're going to find that not only is communication a whole lot easier on December 4, 2023, than it might have been through the entire year of 2023 but that this day almost seems to work things out for us, freeing us of our communicative burdens. There's a sense of fearlessness that comes along with Moon trine Mercury, and that's always a good thing when it comes to love and romance.

We want truth in our romances; we have no more time for games and we are not interested in buried secrets. Let it all out on this day. That's our feeling. We would rather our romantic partners know the real us so that the future is made up of pure honesty and no hidden trapdoors. We are here to utilize Moon trine Mercury to make December 4, 2023, the first day of many beautiful ones to come.

On December 4, 2023 three zodiac signs are luckiest in love:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are the one to stand firm and hang on to the idea that you are in a romantic relationship with a purpose. Your purpose in this romance is to be kind and to receive kindness in turn. You have found someone to share your life with, and during Moon trine Mercury on December 4, 2023, you and this person will come to know that if you are to continue at this positive rate, then you need to check in with each other emotionally.

In fact, you might say this is an emotional check-in day as the universe has provided you with a safe space to share your feelings, knowing that your partner will accept them as they are and with love. This person completely accepts you, and on this day, you'll see that this is really special and something to appreciate. You don't get this feeling with just anyone, and it seems that your romantic partner is someone who holds the same values as you do.

December 4 shows you that all things are possible in a world where romantic partners speak to each other clearly and with intention. You have always known this, and yet, the transit of Moon trine Mercury has you feel that this is the key to life itself. Good communication is shared in a trusting environment with a person you love and respect. Today could be a game changer: Cancer. In your case, there's no such thing as 'too much of a good thing.'

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

One of the main reasons why today feels so lucky in love for you is because you are not asking for much, and you are most certainly not instigating any kind of argument. It's in your nature to be strong and true, but you are also someone who will avoid confrontation as you believe so much of it can be dealt with in your life, alone, in silence. Your stoic attitude works for you today, Sagittarius, as December 4 brings you the transit of Moon trine Mercury, which helps you in many ways.

In love, this transit lets you know that because you do choose your words wisely, what you are able to communicate to your romantic partner today is something they will take seriously. Because they know you, they know that you aren't a joker. You speak only when it's time to say something, and this shows them that you not only respect yourself but that you hold them in high esteem, as well. You are respectful and demanding of respect during Moon trine Mercury.

However, when you feel like spelling your love out in beautiful sentences, you do so freely and willingly and you are able to woo your partner in ways that nobody else can. On this day, December 4, 2023, you will see that you and your way with words remarkably seduce your partner. You may be refined and sleek, but you know how to make 'less' into more. You are very good at this, and today will be a very good day for you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you have come to accept that life is just not a perfect state, you are now finally able to see that what you do have is pretty close to excellent. That's right; you finally agree that life is hard, but once you accept that it comes with ups and downs, it gets a whole lot easier. You are only recently starting to realize that ideals are worthless. Sure, they're good for goals and for childhood dreams, but here, in reality, you'll take the good with the bad and call it a day.

December 4, 2023, has you looking at your romantic partner through the eyes of forgiveness. Not that they've done anything wrong, but you have definitely held a grudge against them for doing 'whatever' in the past. During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you will feel as though this is a waste of time and that the person you are with, here and now, does not need your constant judgment, as life is hard for everyone ... not just you, Capricorn.

So, Moon trine Mercury takes a load off, essentially. It lets you know that reality is perception. It's all how you see it. If you choose to see it as a horror show, then it will be a horror show. Thankfully, on December 4, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you will see that it's not all that bad. It might even be great at times. Heck, you know it is, silly. It's all good in the neighborhood, Cap.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.