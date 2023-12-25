3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes Before The Month Ends

Most of us think of December 25 - 31, 2023, as the last week of the year. Of course, that's what it is literally ... but for some of us, it's just another week in life, and for three zodiac signs, this week is one that we will be dedicating solely to love and romance. We are well aware that this is the 'big' week that covers the holidays and the new year's festivities, but for us, it's all about love and nothing more.

While it's nice to see that the whole world is in on the 'Winter Wonderland' vibe, even in the tropical climates, for the three zodiac signs who 'win' the week, the entire thing will feel as though it's a mere backdrop for what's really going on. And, for the lucky few who get to experience this love, we will see that it all works out just fine.

No matter what we believe in or don't believe in, no matter how optimistic our attitudes are for the new year ... or not ... there will be some of us who will see nothing but love, romance, passion and affection during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023. good for us ... it's about time, right? Let's enjoy the love while it lasts.

Three zodiac signs with the luckiest love horoscopes before the month is over:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know that you haven't been the best person in the world to the person that you love most, and you have decided that it's best to take full responsibility now and start stepping up. You know that you can sway your partner back into loving you because you know that you never really lost them ... but you could have, and that scares you. The idea that you were foolish enough to 'almost' lose this one perfect person in your life, well, that has you completely learning your lesson.

That's why this week, December 25 - 31, 2023, is so important because you want to know that you'll be together in the year to come and possibly, hopefully, in all the years to come. You have admitted to them your guilt, and you've sworn to change, and you mean it, Leo. You have learned what it would be like to lose what is most precious to you, and you won't take that chance again.

A lot is going for you this week, and you'll find that it's the Jupiter energy that does you the best to turn, as Jupiter goes direct and powers you up for believing in yourself. This is what you've needed, as you've discovered that what took the relationship down was your self-doubt. Just because you failed once doesn't mean you're slated for a life of failure. Now you know it, and you make good on that knowledge.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week, December 25 - 31, 2023, shows you that the detachment that has become your lifestyle has opened up a pathway in your life where love can now enter freely. You've held your heart at bay for so long that you've convinced yourself that you really don't need a partner, or even love, for that matter. In a very real way, you do stand-alone and authentically so. Because of this, the universe has smiled upon you with the gift of new love.

This is the universe's way of telling you that you don't need to do it all alone, even though you are more than capable of doing so. You've shown yourself that you are self-sufficient, but it will be during this week that someone new enters your life ... and you will fall in love. You can trust this love as nothing here exists to harm you. There is no reason for you to put up your defenses. You are about to experience something you haven't felt in years.

Life seems suddenly very curious to you, and as the Full Moon culminates in the manifestation of a long-ago wish for love, you'll decide that being open to this kind of cosmic magic is something you shouldn't fight. With Jupiter going direct this week, you'll feel as though you are the creator of your destiny and that you will lead yourself to only the best and most loving conditions.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have built yourself up so much when it comes to believing in what everyone else thinks is impossible that when it finally does arrive, you are almost as shocked as everyone else. What this refers to is your waiting for someone to love you. You have always believed that this one particular person is your destiny. While you've endured the ridicule that comes from friends and naysayers, you will definitely have the last word during the week of December 25 - 31, 2023.

Your person of interest will become your romantic partner this week, and for all the unbelievable shock that comes with this, it's real and you will be more than happy to be able to tell everyone, "I told you so." This week brings more than 'I told you so'; however, it brings your romantic dream to life. You didn't have to wait for 2024 after all, as this person seemingly comes to you out of nowhere. You have manifested them into reality, and it all happens during the Full Moon in Capricorn on the 27.

So, it's a joyous holiday season for you, even though the holiday part is the last thing you're interested in. You are proof positive, Aquarius, that thought can become reality, as you never gave up hope on this one person. Now, they are walking into your life and they are quite curious about you, too. You have somehow worked the magic so that you are now the object of romantic interest to the person you have always loved.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.