3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Most Likely To Breakup During This Week's Full Moon

Well, nobody really wants to think that this is the week that they're going to end their romantic relationship. We also know that the only reason we aren't super happy about it is because it's the last week of the year, and for some reason, that just doesn't feel right. We don't want to make this last week one that is remembered for its heartbreak. Then again, if we are the ones who are ending it, we're doing it for a good reason.

This week gives us the right timing to do something we've wanted to do for a while now. For the three zodiac signs who know they've needed this break, this week seems like the perfect time for an ending. Let the year-end and let it take whatever it needs to take with it; that's how we feel if we are ending our relationships this week.

We already fell out of love, and all we've really been in need of is when to strike out. This week brings us many influential transits, but of all that takes place, we will notice that the one irrevocable transit is the Full Moon in Capricorn, arriving on December 26 - 27. This is the day when we can say that it's over. It isn't going any further.

Three zodiac signs decide to breakup this week, during the Full Moon in Cancer:

1. Capricorn, this hurts.

All you know, Capricorn, is that changes are coming and that you can't be held back when they arrive. You have changed so radically this year and you've seen where you've gone wrong, as well as what you need to go to make it all feel right again. The one area that really needs some work is your love life. First, you must breakup with the person you are present with because they no longer define the meaning of 'love life' to you.

You will resolve to become a stronger person in body, mind and spirit. You have goals and aspirations and the person that you spent most of 2023 with really drags you down. Hey, you tried. You really did, and you put all of your efforts into dragging them with you, but 'dragging' a person with you isn't exactly what you want. You want someone who can hold their own.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You may have wanted Christmas Day to be a little more than a sad set of expectations that go nowhere, but you also know better. Look forward to the energizing days that are brought to you on December 26, 27, and 30, when you can feel the healing energy of Jupiter empowering you with positivity and strength.

2. Virgo, you can't get any closer.

The interesting part is that you're not going to end your relationship with your romantic partner, but with someone in your life who has been there with you through much of it. This is a friend of yours, and you've seen how that friend seems to disappear every time you really need them. You always end up forgiving them and letting them have a pass, but this last week of the year has you seeing them in a very unforgiving light.

That isn't a bad thing, as it symbolizes your self-esteem. You aren't here for fair-weather friends. You are very angry with this person for not coming through for you, and you've also come to realize that nobody owes you anything. With that kind of thinking, you also realize that you don't owe them anything, either. You want to walk into the new year with as little baggage as possible and ending your relationship seems to be the right move to make.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 27 starts the momentum and December 30 shows you that you're on the right track. What's going on is that during the Full Moon, you get a real taste of what it's like to feel the power of ending a relationship while Jupiter direct proves to you that you are doing the right thing. Go with your gut, and don't look back, Virgo. This is what you've needed to do for a while.

3. Scorpio, this is hard.

What comes over you this week is that this really is your last chance to refine your life before the new year starts. While you and your romantic partner have discussed the idea of ending it, you feel as though it needs to move out of the 'discussion' zone and into the action zone. This will occur this week, and the transits of the week will instigate this major change.

What's also known is that you know what you're doing. This isn't an act of impulse or pride. This is a well-thought-out ending that either takes place this week or it continues next year, and that just feels like a bad vibe to you. You don't want to start the new year out with this person. You'd rather be alone, and all of this inspires you to bust a move NOW rather than later. You'll see the end of this relationship, and it will taste like freedom.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your big day will come on the 26, as Moon square Neptune puts you in the right frame of mind for what's to happen the following day. On December 27th, you'll see the Full Moon in Capricorn, and this lunar event is what will manifest all of your previous desires for a breakup. It's going to happen, prepare yourself mentally, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.