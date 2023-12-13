4 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationship Before The Weekend

There is a strong Sagittarius-ruled time and in many of our lives that might mean falling out of love and ending a relationship for more freedom and independence. This is no casual feeling, however, as this one taps into our souls and makes itself known as a priority.

For four zodiac signs, what may become our A-Number One mission is the one that tells us we have to end a romantic relationship before the year ends.

Once again, this is no joke. However, this is the week we get out of 'thought mode' and place ourselves directly on the front line of action. We know that we cannot let this continue for much longer.

This week is filled with transits that will not only point us in the right direction but also show us that following our hearts is both natural and the right thing to do.

We will also be inspired by certain transits that make us feel as though we are doing what's best and that what we have to look forward to — after the fact — can only be good, hopeful and positive.

Which four zodiac signs may fall out of love and end a relationship before the week ends:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know what you want to do and the only thing that's kept you from sealing the deal, as in officially breaking up with your romantic partner, is that you've wanted to do it in a 'nice way.' You really aren't here to destroy your partner's heart, and as the week starts, you'll feel the vibes that come off transits like Venus, Lilith and Mercury with Venus — both here to let you know that there IS a way to do this without hurting this person, utterly.

You're going to find that perfect opening and you will not only broach the topic, but you will succeed in doing what you came to do, which is to break up with the person you are presently with.

The two of you know that this was more than likely an inevitable thing, and neither of you is too upset by it. What makes you nervous is thinking about what the next step will be ... after the breakup.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: On days like December 13, during the first day of Mercury retrograde, you might want to back out. Sun trine Node on December 14 has you back on track again. The retrograde is here to cause you doubt, but you will be strong enough to see your plan through to the end, Gemini.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While Sagittarius rules the sky, you feel as though all of your strength is more directed and focused, not to mention that it is that you, yourself, feel brave enough to carry through your plans to break up and end the relationship you are in, right now. This has been on your mind for a while now, and you don't like seeing in yourself this wishy-washy indecision; you will stand firm and getting the job done before the week is over.

While that might sound a little cold, you are going to find that you have to step back and adopt a cold attitude in order to continue with your idea of breaking up because, so far, all you've shown yourself is that you are a cowardly lion. All that's gotten you is stuck in a romance that is anything but romantic. You feel strong and powerful, and you will make this happen because things haven't been working in this relationship for more time than you'd like to admit.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You've got a lot of Sagittarius energy burning a hole in your mind, and when the Moon conjuncts Mars, you'll feel as though there is no other option than to get this show on the road, and fast. You may feel as though you are being pressured to extricate yourself during Moon conjunct Mercury on December 14. You will act accordingly.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing you need is for a Mercury retrograde transit to hit you, and that's exactly what you're going to get. Fortunately, you'll be able to tap into the Sagittarius-Jupiter energy that rules over the week. You'll find your voice and your strength and you will be able to stick to the plan ... which is to end the relationship you are presently in. You have tried to feel the love, but you just can't, and that's as strong a sign as you can get in your book.

You are going to see that the transits are either conspiring against you or that they are totally on your side. While you may feel confused or lost at times, you're going to see that you are as strong as your will is, and that's pretty strong in your case. You and your partner could go on like this forever, but what is 'this?' You've come to understand 'this' as boredom, redundancy and passive-aggressive behavior.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: It's all good until Mercury retrograde throws you for a loop on December 13. it will be on this day that you backtrack to a place you don't want to be, which means that you may have second thoughts about this breakup during this time. Mercury trine Lilith on December 15, reroutes your feelings back on track and gives you more backbone to work with. You will be making the breakup official around this date.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This isn't an easy move on your part, but you know what has to happen and you know that you're the one who has to make it so. Isn't it always that way with you, Sagittarius? Where you recognize a bold truth and you sit back and witness how nobody but you wants to accept it as real? You will know that the romantic relationship you are in right now is no such thing; it's a sham and both parties are completely aware of it.

You're going to be the one who stands up and ends it. You don't see yourself as anything too heroic for doing so, but you are not going to let the rest of your life go to some person whom you have no faith in.

While the future may be unknown, you are brave enough to take that chance and risk this present state of nothingness. You and your partner should have remained friends; becoming lovers was the first bad move.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December starts the week out for you with Venus harmonizing with Lilith and it will be on this day that you put in one last effort before going all in on the idea of breaking up.

As Mercury retrograde passes through on December 13, you will wonder if what you are doing is as good an idea as you thought. Still, your idea of freeing yourself from this relationship will become crystal clear on December 14, as Sun trine Node inspires you to fight for yourself and seek the love within.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.