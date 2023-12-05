Luck In Love Improves Mid-Week For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting December 6

Being in love in December is almost like a fairy tale situation. This is one of the nicest times of the year, no matter where you are or what climate you've got. There's a vibe in the air that promotes togetherness and romance. We don't need Mariah Carey to tell us what we need, as we know what we need and during Venus trine Saturn, at least three zodiac signs will know they'll have what they need.

This week starts us off with Venus in Scorpio, followed shortly after by Venus trine Saturn. Later on in the week, around December 6 we've got Moon conjunct Venus while it is also in trine with Saturn. Hey Venus, are you trying to tell us something? Methinks so, my friends. What we may see this week is a change in attitude that allows us to accept the fact that ... we're doing pretty dang good in the love department.

In other words, stop complaining and drink up the positive energy, and we are going to rise above the odds. This week finds us ourselves in a good place, with a good person and enjoying the good life.

Luck improves in love mid-week for three zodiac signs beginning December 6:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The only thing that holds you back in terms of giving your entire self to the person you love is that during a transit like Venus trine Saturn, you just 'want to make sure things are legit.' Saturn brings in the idea of rules and boundaries and you feel you are so close ... yet not exactly there just yet. You may end up having one of those awkward conversations with your partner just to clear a few things up.

The good thing is, and the reason you are part of the 'lucky' club this week, is that they are more than happy to oblige and should you have a request, they will be all too happy to fulfill it. Your partner feels that the relationship has always needed to establish boundaries and rules, per se, and so your need to express yourself at this time will be welcomed.

You will be listened to and find out that this is all you need to get to the next level, where you finally get to stamp the 'legit' label on it all. Venus trine Saturn brings you good fortune and the hope for a long life together. Your natural positive energy is ignited during this week, so prepare for an energy-filled, action-oriented week of fun, romance and love.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Working on your side, right at the top of the week, is the transit of Mars square Lilith, which is going to 'break the camel's back,' so to speak, leaving you and your romantic partner with the option of putting the pieces back together or ending it once and for all. Of course, there is no way that you'll both agree that this is finished. You'll see that the multiple Venus transits that support you are there to not only help you mend the damage but to renew the entire relationship.

As a Libra, you really do enjoy when things run smoothly, and while that would seem to be something that we'd THINK was a common trait in all of us, it's actually not. Some like drama and go out of their way to create situations of duress just to see what will happen, as if that is what causes excitement in a relationship. However, you are the polar opposite in this case, and your romance is of utmost importance to you. You are not willing to make a theatrical event out of it.

While opposing feelings tend to slip in and out of your conversation this week, you will find that this kind of banter helps you make sense of the relationship in general and that no matter how long you've been with this person, you are still able to learn more about them as time goes on. This feels promising and energizing to you, Libra, as you will come to realize that this is somewhat of an important 'growth' week in your love life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Towards the end of the year, you only really feel best when you know things are secure and in their place, and you get your solid confirmation. You and your loved one will take one look at each other and due to the many helpful Venus transits that seem to be working just for you, you'll know with a secret smile that you two are meant to be and bound for glory.

This is no mere page in the book of life for you; this is your precious love story, and it means the world to you to know that there's a happy ending. While none of us ever know what the future will bring us, at least when we are with a like-minded partner, we can feel that we can attempt to do it together. It doesn't guarantee a thing but it sure will have you convinced that the person you are with is the one you can trust with your life.

So, Pisces, you can rest assured that you can feel cozy and comfortable in the arms of the one you love because this week presents nothing but satisfaction in romance. Communication will be at an all-time high. You can take advantage of that very easily, as you are already someone who knows how to get their point across. Inhibitions will fall by the wayside, so have a blast being your wild and crazy self.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.