3 Zodiac Signs May Be Having Second Thoughts About A Relationship On December 3

Are you having second thoughts a about a particular relationship? If we are already familiar with certain traits that come with certain zodiac signs, then one of the associated traits that comes with Virgo is the idea of perfectionism.

On December 3, three zodiac signs have doubts about the person they are with.

This day shows us just how true this can be, as we will be affected and influenced by the Virgo Moon. It will, indeed, bring out the perfectionist in three zodiac signs here.

What we're looking at how we see something in the person we are romantically tied to and how we pick it apart in search of what's wrong.

Something bothers us and we won't stop until we get to the bottom of it. When the Virgo Moon touches upon love and romance, there's always the chance of destruction.

We are absolutely going to be second-guessing the person we're with, looking for their faults and doing all sorts of shady things to try and prove that we are right about our assumptions.

Now, here's the thing: we may not be right, but that's not going to stop this machine. Once we start honoring those second thoughts, we may not be able to stop ourselves from taking it all the way home.

Three zodiac signs will have second thoughts about their relationship on December 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've done the very thing that you told yourself you weren't going to do, and that is to take your partner back after a breakup that you convinced yourself was a good idea. The truth is, you aren't that sure of what you're doing. While transits like the Virgo Moon are in the sky, you might feel even more doubtful than ever. On one hand, you love your person and you really do have high hopes for a wonderful reunion.

On the other hand, you feel like you just made yet another big mistake when it comes to this person. December 3, 2023, has you feeling like kicking yourself as you really aren't that sure of your decisions. Is this person worth all this fighting for? Are you really as into it as you thought you were right after you broke up? Suddenly, you're having second thoughts: do you really want to get back together? Maybe not.

You don't like to feel you can trust your intuition during the Virgo Moon and that really disturbs you. You want so very badly to know that you've made the right decision where love and your romance are concerned, and yet you can't help but think that maybe you chose precipitously. This day has you feeling on edge, but honestly, Taurus, it's something you can deal with and you will feel better about your choice tomorrow.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Not again, not another doubt. Yes, another doubt. You really don't want to be this person, meaning the person who continuously finds things that are wrong with the one you are with. Yet, history has shown you that this is really who you are. During the Virgo Moon on December 3, 2023, you will know with all your heart that you cannot walk away from your mind and that your mind, right now, is having second thoughts about the person you are with.

This does not make you happy, nor does it leave you with a clear answer. You are in a quandary, and you don't like it. What's worse is that when you get like this, you shut down and you really don't mean to, even if you are in a state of doubt with your partner. It's not as if they've done anything wrong. It's that you're looking to find something wrong and well, you've found it.

All this really presses on you and makes you feel like you're the problem, and in a way, you might very well be the problem here, Gemini. Transits like the Virgo Moon only reflect to you your insecurities and feelings of doubt and in this case, on December 3, 2023, all you will see is how wrong everything is with your romance and how unhappy you are because you wish you could just accept and be happy.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, it sure does make sense that you'd be 'annoyed' during the Virgo Moon, as it only brings out the traits in you that have bugged you throughout your entire life. Yes, you are a perfectionist, but so much of that perfect vision is an ideal that you place upon the heads of others, and they can never live up to your ideals. December 3, 2023, shows you that, once again, you will judge your partner for 'being wrong.'

The thing with you is that you can become mean when the mood takes you. As soon as you have the feeling that your partner is 'less' than what you want from them at any given moment, you'll swipe at them verbally. You make it known to them that you have doubts about them and that second-guessing them is the only option. You won't let them breathe; you just make them suffer for your feelings of doubt.

You don't like this about yourself. This isn't a point of pride for you, Virgo. In fact, you'd love to know yourself as someone who can get over it quickly. If only you could. You've got good intentions and when you want to be loving, you're the best in the world. On days like December 3, 2023, during the Virgo Moon, you feel nothing but doubt, suspicion and the need to self-protect.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.