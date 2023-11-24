4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 25, 2023

Slow and steady wins the race. Sometimes, you have to be fast and willing to seize opportunities that come your way. That's the message and focus of today, on November 25, 2023. While four zodiac signs will benefit the most from leaning into this — namely, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius and Leo — the rest of the zodiac signs are being encouraged to seize the day too in their own right.

With Moon in Taurus conjunct Jupiter retrograde showing up as the main astrological influence today, we are being urged to blend our intuitive side with our more practical side while spritzing magnanimity over it all.

You can do this by helping someone solve a critical problem in their life, adopting a new exercise regime that will pay health dividends in the future or even letting a relationship grow organically so you don't miss out on the red flags or overlook the green ones.

The North Node in Aries opposite Venus in Libra is the secondary influence of today. It's here to remind us that sometimes, in this journey of life, we get distracted by the shiny and pretty, forgetting that function should always come before form. It's never too late to rework old plans that missed this detail or change habits that lead us down the wrong path. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 25, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 25, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Communication

Best time of the day: 11 a.m

Taurus, let your inner child rule the roost today. You are about to experience a glow-up (or may already have). This will strengthen your resolve and help you come out on top in whichever area of life you are focused on right now. Some of you will definitely benefit from making new friends or communicating more effectively with your acquaintances and work colleagues. Especially it's about setting boundaries during holiday times.

If you feel called to, light a green candle later in the evening today to bring prosperity and joy to your life. You can also invite your friends and family to your home and enjoy a fabulous dinner with them. Spontaneity will win you big points at this time.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Self-care and beauty

Best time of the day: 3:15 p.m

Libra, do what feels right to you today. If you are an introvert, engage in introverted pursuits. If you are an extrovert, do the opposite. Don't let anyone convince you to put their needs before yours because the energy today is adamantly here to support your well-being and inner peace.

Some of you will definitely benefit from upping the stakes in your self-care regime. After all, anyone can apply a facial mask and catch a nap on a couch, but when you engage with your body and your wellness with focused attention, the results are brilliantly different. Try something new in this regard and you will feel the change immediately.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Love & Work

Best time of the day: 10:53 a.m

Sagittarius, the weekend may be perfect for fun and frolic, but you are being urged to go into introvert mode today and spend the day in quiet reflection. The cosmic forces are perfectly aligned for you right now to understand the more confusing elements and experiences of life. You can even journal your insights, so you have a personal self-help manual ready to give you wisdom whenever you need it.

Your love life and career are also being highlighted today. How do you juggle them so they both bring you joy and satisfaction? That's the question you need to answer. Don't worry! The universe has got your back and you will find the answers if you listen to your heart carefully.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Creative projects

Best time of the day: 12 p.m

Leo, the energy today is relaxed and laid back for you. You won't feel like getting out of bed even! If that's the case, request breakfast in bed (if you have someone who can pamper you like that). If not, treat yourself like royalty and do everything your heart desires. Let your inner child make the rules today.

Interestingly, your creative projects are also being highlighted here as an area that will benefit from the day's blessings. Don't over-exert yourself. Let your creativity flow through you in ways that are relaxing, peaceful and enjoyable. If you find yourself getting stressed, stop and breathe quietly for a few minutes. You will know what to do next.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.