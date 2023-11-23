4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 24, 2023

Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or not or whether you are excited for Black Friday (and the upcoming Cyber Monday), the energy today, on November 24, 2023, is a mix of excited and somber. Focus on that which brings you joy and you will find the treasures hiding in plain sight. Of course, four zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this message. Namely, Cancer, Taurus, Libra and Sagittarius, but that doesn't mean the other zodiac signs have been forgotten.

With Mars entering Sagittarius today out of Scorpio, there's a significant shift from introspective work to more extraverted activities and adventures. This energy thrives under the influence of the current North Node in Aries. So, let your brave side come out to play.

Additionally, Mars is conjunct Sun in Sagittarius. So, you can expect a lot of opportunities and goodwill to come your way when you take the initiative to engage with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. New friends await those who will step out of their comfort zone now.

If you feel called to, make a fear-busting bucket list today that helps you overcome irrational fears you may have. Whether that's agoraphobia or the fear of speaking on a stage, once you know what you want to overcome, you will find ideas and inspiration to help you do just that. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 24, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 24, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Work life

Best time of the day: 3:30 p.m

Cancer, the energy today is extraordinarily good for you. Whatever you desire will be yours. If there are obstacles on your path to those desires, they will be cleared away for you. For some of you, this is literally because of an internal glow-up assisted by the stars. It's helping you stake claim to what is yours and not shy away from a few friendly skirmishes. Just make sure not to let that pesky voice inside your head sabotage your blessings!

You will benefit from focusing on your work life today and where you wish to be a few years from now. Journal your thoughts and ideas about the latter and make sure you stay on top of the former. Ideas and inspiration await you here.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: Leisure

Best time of the day: 4 p.m

Taurus, hold your ground and heed your counsel today. You are stronger and more capable than you think you are. If anyone wishes to contest that, they are in for a rude awakening. Some of you will come upon some new opportunities today. So make sure to seize them when you see them! The bus waits for no one.

Of course, your leisure time is being highlighted today as well. So make sure to de-stress and unwind in a manner that lights up your heart and fills you with joy. If you usually find peace and joy with your friends, seek them out with spontaneous plans and adventures. If you find it through solitary activities, then lean into those. Do what feels right in your heart.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Detail-oriented work and projects

Best time of the day: 10 a.m & 2 p.m

Libra, your energy is coming across as that of a strong oak tree right now. You have the cosmic forces on your side and also the weight of good karma. Make sure to take advantage of your blessings to create something wonderful in your life! Manifestation rituals are being highlighted here for you.

Some of you will benefit from going into introvert mode today and focusing on activities that require a lot of focus, dedication and attention to detail. It can be a project at work that will take you to the next level or a personal project that brings you joy. Let the positive energies help you create magic!

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo and Leo

Best area to focus on: Sports and athletics

Best time of the day: 5 p.m

Sagittarius, an old cycle is coming to an end now and a new one will begin soon. Pay attention as you live through this transition period and embark on a new adventure. The lessons of the past will help you create something beautiful for yourself in the future. All you have to do is have faith in your intuition and yourself.

If you feel called to, engage in sporty and athletic activities today. The cosmic forces are lining up to help you in that arena with good health, great wins and renewed zest for life. You can alternatively indulge in aerobics or dancing if that's more your cup of tea. Let your heart guide you in this regard.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.