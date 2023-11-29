3 Zodiac Signs Learn Something New About Their Romantic Partner On November 30, 2023

On November 30, 2023, we may get to see something we never imagined before, and it will lead us to an insight that may very well please us in ways we never thought possible.

What we're looking at today is the astrological transit of Moon sextile Uranus, and with this transit comes unexpected change and delightful surprise — sometimes.

Aries, Scorpio and Pisces learn something new about their partner on November 30, 2023.

This transit, Moon sextile Uranus, supports the unique and the weird and may have us craving something out of the ordinary.

How this works out for us is that our romantic partners will be supplying us with just the right bit of unique and weird to satisfy this craving.

Weird is good, and we know it. We're not talking about 'too' weird. we're talking about looking at our life mate and thinking, "Wow, so you are into that, huh?"

This is when our partners show us that life is always full of surprises and that they are part of what makes it all so curious for us.

1. Aries, learning new things about your significant other does not come easily to you.

Surprises about your partner is something you actually dread because life has shown you to fear sudden surprises as they haven't always worked out in your favor in the past.

Well, Aries, you needn't fear on this day, November 30, 2023, because the kind of surprise that you'll be receiving will open your eyes and give you a thrill. You may not have thought that you could be shocked in a good way, but hello, Moon sextile Uranus; that's how we roll on this day.

You're going to see that you were wrong about your partner and that you may have underestimated their ability to use their imagination. On this day, they will be especially happy to share with you something that they've never really felt at ease with sharing before, and guess what? It's not a bad thing! Holy smokes. Imagine that someone surprises you and it's actually brilliant.

One of the reasons why they feel the need to let you in on this 'new' thing is because the transit of Moon sextile Uranus inspires them, as this is the very transit that will have people confessing to their secrets and letting those close to them in on their secret desires and dreams. It seems your partner is a lot deeper than you gave them credit for. Wow ... let the games begin!

2. Scorpio, you sensed something was up.

Let's not play coy, Scorpio; you have had it in mind to up the ante when it comes to your relationship, so when you actually see something shift today, November 30, 2023, you need not pretend to be 'that' surprised.

Well, OK, you're allowed to be surprised but it's not as if you didn't pave the way for your romantic partner to come out of the dark and into the light with this new revelation they wish to share with you.

During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you're going to see that the person that you thought you knew is indeed richer in character than you thought.

What you'll discover on this day is that, unlike you, they needed to take their time. They needed to feel comfortable and secure enough to let you in on a little something about them and well, November 30, 2023, seems to be the day when the 'Big Reveal' takes place.

What's nice is that you like a good surprise, especially when it's total and you really didn't see it coming. That is, of course, the big news is positive, which is because during Moon sextile Uranus, 'positive' is very easy to accomplish. The super cool part about it all is that this new thing that you'll learn about your partner is something that will, in turn, have you revealing something equally cool about yourself to them.

3. Pisces, you know that your partner is a multifaceted person.

Ordinarily, you like knowing everything you possibly can know about your romantic partner. Yet, you do realize that you can never truly know another person ... that is unless they want you to, and what you'll find taking place on this day.

So on November 30, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, is that your partner feels as it 'today is the day' they wish to reveal something new about themselves, to you.

To read this in words, you may immediately be struck by dread; "Oh no, what's about to happen, and how will it destroy my world?" During Moon sextile Uranus, you can get rid of your negativity right off the bat, as no such 'bad thing' is about to happen.

In fact, what you're about to learn about your romantic partner on this day is something that could potentially make you even happier than you already are. Wouldn't that be nice?

That's the thing with relationships; we are really always growing and so much of the growth depends on what we share. When we feel close enough to our partners to really let them in on what's going on inside us, we learn so much in turn, as they share and enlighten us, as well. Today has the potential to change so many things for you for the better, and you will, no doubt, be pleased with what you discover about your romantic partner today. It's all good, Pisces — no sweat.

