Why November 28 Could Be A Rough Day For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today is the day we bring out all of our opinions and grievances and we not only voice them, but we stick to them like glue. We are the armchair activists, the virtue-signaling show-offs and the self-elected 'voice of the people,' and we will see that on November 28, 2023, we just can't stop telling people how right we are.

During today's transit, Moon opposite Mercury, we are going to get up in everyone's grill and let them all know that their opinions are worthless and that we are the grand masters of all education and knowledge.

This is the day three zodiac signs will get to experience what it is like to have public, political debates and social media wars. We will spew and preach our manifesto, and we will disturb to the max.

It's a rough day because even though we are true to our words, we still feel hostile saying every one of them, and hostility never feels 'good.' During Moon opposite Mercury, we only see things 'our way' but it doesn't stop there.

We insist that if we disagree with it, then whoever is doing the disagreeing is our enemy. We are hostile, self-serving and pigheaded today, November 28, 2023.

Three zodiac signs have a rough day on November 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

November 28, 2023, brings you a new kind of outrage, and it's one that you aren't able to break free from, even when you see how damaging and destructive it really is. You feel as though you have learned some new truth and that you need to follow this truth all the way through. While that may sound noble and positive, what's going on today, during Moon opposite Mercury, is that you start to use your truth as a weapon.

You'll find that you are taking power from saying NO to something and while that is definitely a good thing, you will be manipulating that power in a way that is not good.

What's happening is that, now that you're in the place of power, you can't shut up. You are hostile, pushy, and deliberately caustic and you know it. You feel you owe this to yourself and yet the way you go about it all is with bullying behavior and self-centered actions.

This transit, Moon opposite Mercury, has us feeling dogmatic and strict. We aren't budging from our opinion, no matter what. This is what causes the main problem for you today, Cancer. You aren't budging and this stubborn attitude is what's going to have you witness people flee from you. Not because you're the voice of the people but because you are downright obnoxious and annoying.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have definitely taken it upon yourself to be the voice of the oppressed, but you do it in such a way that you end up turning people off so much that they don't want to hear you. It's one thing to be 'on a side' and it's a whole other thing to push your agenda down people's throats with such hostility and authority that you start looking like 'the enemy' itself.

This is what happened to you on November 28, 2023, and you don't like the feeling.

What's going on is that during Moon opposite Mercury, you feel very one-sided about things and your inability even to let the slightest bit of leeway into your argument causes you to be the center of unwanted attention. So, it seems that during Moon opposite Mercury on November 28, 2023, you can dish it out, but you cannot take it ... at all. At first, you might think of it as a fun challenge, having so many people tell you to just 'shut up,' but after a full day of it, you won't like it at all.

The problem here is that you don't stop. You take the negative energy that is directed at you and you use it as fuel, which only makes you more unlikeable and hostile. You are now filled with pride and will not back down, even if it's to spare yourself grief. That is how today is a rough day for you because even when you get a chance to cool down, you choose hostility, pride and pushiness.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have decided that on November 28, 2023, you will not back down, and the platform that you speak for is the one that needs you desperately. You have taken it upon yourself to be the voice of reason, and whether or not you are reasonable, you will push your agenda all the way to the top today. In doing so, you will create anxiety in those who happen to be there to witness you in action.

While it's fine and dandy to have an opinion and even noble to fight for what you believe is right, during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you will not see the other side of the coin. Because you believe that everyone's opinion matters and words are based on truth, you'll could appear to push your way through the day.Be careful not to offend people and step on others in order to cement your viewpoint as 'truth.' It could happen if you're not paying attention to your words.

You know better than to go public with your views on religion or politics and you throw that stance out the window because you need to be known as the righteous one, the person who knows the truth. You have no idea how many people you tread upon and how many friends you are about to lose, and during Moon opposite Mercury, you feel as though you don't care, either. It's your way or the highway, and you feel emboldened by the fight.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.