3 Zodiac Signs Make Great Personal Choices On November 25, 2023

The closer we get to the end of the year, the more we start to see it as looking forward to the beginning of the new year. We can't help but feel positive about all that is unknown and new; it's in our makeup. Positivity and optimism are infectious; once we get a taste of the stuff, we don't want to bother with any other state of mind.

Optimism is what comes with today's transit. On November 25, 2023, we will see how Moon conjunct Jupiter influences three zodiac signs and how we will be reacting to our newfound positive energy. It will be on this day that the air clears just enough so that if we are on the fence about something, we know which direction to point ourselves in order to get off that fence and down to business.

Today allows us to feel good and confident about making a personal choice, as we finally feel that we really are the ultimate authority on our lifestyles. Because of Moon conjunct Jupiter, three zodiac signs will see the world as a friendly and welcoming place, and that, in itself, will affect the choices we make. Today brings us bravery and independence, and we will see how that plays out in these three zodiac signs on November 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs make great personal choices on November 25, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

That stubborn side of you gets to show you how things are done today, as only you know the real reason why being stubborn is a good thing. It always works for you, and on November 25, 2023, you're going to show others that the reason things are working out so well for you right now is because you stuck to your ideals and withstood the test of time, in spite of what other's told you to do. This shows you now that you have good insights and that you can trust yourself now and in the future when heavy decisions need to be made.

Today allows you to make yet another positive and healthy choice in your life. During the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you're going to be so convinced that what you're doing is the right thing that it won't have any choice BUT to manifest itself according to your will. You want to be healthy and wise, happy and wealthy, and so far, everything seems to be lining up in your favor. This is because you trusted your gut feeling.

On November 25, 2023, you will see that making important decisions is no longer intimidating for you, as you've grown so comfortable with being 'your way' that it's starting to prove that that's basically the only way to go. You have a very clear vision of where you want to be in this life, and your stubborn 'Taurus-ness' is only supported by Moon conjunct Jupiter on this day. You will have what you want. Built it, and they will come, as it's said.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have come to a place in your life where you know for sure that the only person who can make up your mind for you is you. That's not to say that you are incapable of taking advice, but you have learned from a lifetime's worth of experience that your gut feeling on a matter is not off base. On this day, November 25, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you are going to understand one very strong thing about yourself: you are in control here.

The idea that you have finally released yourself from the prison of self-doubt is really what it's all about and during Moon conjunct Jupiter, that liberating feeling is magnified. Yes, you can make great decisions, and no, you don't have to back down so that you can fit into someone else's expectations of what you're supposed to do. This is your life, and you will trust in your gut, not in the chorus of speakers who wish to influence you. Today, your only influence is the universe.

Yes, it would be nice to listen to everyone and reap the major success that they all swear will happen if you would only do it their way, but no such luck ... not on November 25, 2023. You know what your next move will be and if you don't do it your way, then there is no purpose. What brings you the happiness you experience today lies in the fact that you relied on your intuition ... and you were right. You know how to make great personal decisions. You win.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As one of the most unique zodiac signs there is, you know all about what it's like to be in the position of having to make a serious personal choice and having a tag team of naysayers all following behind you, chiming in with their unwarranted opinions. On November 25, 2023, you will see how Sagittarius season, mixed with the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, influences your life and makes you feel stronger, stronger, stronger.

Being on your own means the world to you, and that doesn't mean you are alone in love ... it just means that when it comes down to it, nobody has the right to decide for you or even to influence you. You know what you're doing and if you make mistakes, then those mistakes are yours to admit and learn from. You are willing to make those mistakes too, as Moon conjunct Jupiter is broad enough to let you see that all things have a purpose ... even mistakes.

You're going to find that on November 25, 2023, what you choose to do with your life is the right thing, and why? Because it makes you happy. You are following your lead and in all truth, Aquarius, you aren't cut out to be a follower of anyone else. You like it this way and you feel strong just knowing that you're the one making your mind up for you. Today gives you the insight to make a great personal choice, and you won't be passing on that opportunity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.