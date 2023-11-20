3 Zodiac Signs See Red Flags In Their Love Lives On November 21, 2023

Have you ever had one of those moments when you see your romantic partner do something that troubles you, but you brush it aside, thinking they really didn't do that. Because you are so trusting in the person you love, you deny your intuition, even when that intuition is demanding that you pay attention to what you just saw.

This happens all the time. We project trust onto our partner and in this way, we built a wall of protection around our hearts. We convince ourselves that the person we trust is indeed trustworthy, so we need look no further. "It must have been a mistake," we tell ourselves. "I probably misunderstood what I just saw." On November 21, 2023, three zodiac signs are going to do just that ... misunderstand something about what 'they just saw.'

Our gut feeling tells us that something just happened, but our self-protective defense mechanisms tell us to ignore the red flags that just popped up. As the days go by, those flags won't be stagnant; they will start screaming at us. For three zodiac signs, on November 21, 2023, we see red flags during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, and they are definitely trying to tell us something.

Three zodiac signs see red flags in their love life on November 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The problem here, Aries, is that you've already seen the red flags in the relationship you are presently in, and you've ignored them, believing them to go away in time. What you're left with is that nagging sense of wishing you listened to your gut the first time around. On November 21, 2023, you will sense something wrong; a shift in the Force, a moment you can't lie to yourself about ... and this moment has the power to change everything in your relationship.

The kicker here is to listen to your gut and not push it aside. During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you see be extra sensitive to the signs and signals that the universe is giving you, and one of those signals will be a red flag. Your partner is acting in the way they did a few months ago, and you don't like it. Yet, your not liking it doesn't change anything, and so this day brings you a choice: do something about it, or don't.

All you want is for this relationship to go smoothly and without a hitch. You aren't into games and you don't feel you have time to waste. You don't want to have to break up and find someone new because you really do want to be in a relationship. You are also wise enough to know that if the red flags are a-waving, then something is up, and it's up to you to get to the bottom of it all.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Rather than get upset over something you've seen take place in your relationship, you'd rather pretend that it didn't happen and that you must have been mistaken. Still, convincing yourself of your partner's altruism and good intentions is becoming a lie that you no longer believe. During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus on November 21, 2023, you will no longer keep still; you have to confront this issue.

At first, what looked like a true red flag was something you tried to rationalize so that it wouldn't 'feel' as important as it really was. The thing is, this problem never went away. You have felt that something has been wrong for a while now, and you've been too afraid to find out the truth, lest the truth be a scary thing that comes with a major blowout and an ending.

You don't want to break up with your partner, and yet, you know you can't live with this looming 'red flag' and you feel that in order to live your life in truth and freedom, you have to break the ice and just let your partner know what's on your mind, even if you come across as paranoid or insecure. What you also feel is that your partner is depending on you to feel that way so that you don't confront them. That's manipulative and you are starting to feel like you are being played.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

At first, you weren't sure if what you were picking up on in your relationship was true or if it was just your imagination getting the best of you. However, on November 21, 2023, you are going to witness something very disturbing and it will unravel you and your feelings. Your partner is acting ... weird, and you don't know if it's because they are guilty of something or if they're just hiding something from you.

They might suddenly become cold to you when there is no reason for them to act like that, and when you ask them what's wrong, they'll deny anything is troubling them at all. Still, they continue on this way, and during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you will find that you can't handle it anymore. These red flags are starting to become your undoing; you need the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

This is where life gets real for you, Scorpio. If you seek the book of knowledge, be prepared to find what you are looking for. While ignorance is bliss, as they say, knowledge is a burden, so if you plan on revealing the nature behind the red flags that have popped up in your relationship, then know this: the truth may not be sweet, kind, or in your favor. Forewarned is forearmed. Prepare for the truth, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.