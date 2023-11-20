3 Zodiac Signs Embrace Change On November 21, 2023

On November 21, 2023, the astrological transit of Mars sextile Pluto is going to let us know that not only is change imminent, but that we had better be prepared for it. And, by 'prepared,' it is meant that we need to accept and honor the change that is heading our way, as this is truly what is best for us. Mars sextile Pluto lets us know that we need to embrace the change ahead.

There's a tendency to get tired during the last few months of the year. We feel as though everything is on hold, and while there's truth to that as well, our actual lives are not on hold. Perhaps there are 'things' that are being held off or postponed. We are not being held back from personal growth. In fact, this is a perfect time to start the work we need on our inner selves.

For three zodiac signs, this means being aware of what we are doing, how we got to this point in the year and we are doing what we want to do? Are we happy with our previous choices? Are our love lives thriving, and are our bank accounts doing what we want them to do, as in flourishing? 'Flourish' is the keyword of the day, and during Mars sextile Pluto, we will see that the only way to flourish is to embrace the change that we need to create in our lives.

Three zodiac signs embrace change on November 21, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel as though November 'wants' to give you more. Yet you are also hesitant to think that 'it' wants nothing and that the brains behind the feeling are you, meaning ... you know you want more, and yet you're too tired to press on ... right now. As it stands, November 21, 2023, puts Mars sextile Pluto right into your path and it will have you doing a little self-analyzation. It's the eleventh month of the year and you know 'something's gotta give,' as they say.

When you decide to do some rational and critical thinking about your condition, you are usually able to come up with gold. This day shows that you are not only able to conclude what your next move in life will be, but you'll set up a workable plan ... and over the next few days, you'll get to it. You have already started to embrace change. You have already started to flourish.

While you know, you'll be pulled into this event and that holiday dinner, you will keep in mind that 'all this' is coming to an end soon, meaning the end of the year and the glutinous festivities that come along with it. Usually, you throw yourself into the whole thing, but this year feels different. It feels better in a way because you have finally come to accept that you need to change much in your life — and you will.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's something final about how you feel around this time of the year. During November 21, 2023, of this particular year, you're more in the mindset of 'let's get this over with already' than you are into the party mentality. Oh sure, you'll show up with all the bells and whistles, but you have noticed that there's something in you that feels ... not quite 'in the moment.' While we're always told that the only moment is NOW, you've got your mind and heart set on the future ... because the future shows change.

Change is what it's all about, and with the transit of Mars sextile Pluto supporting your desire to be a part of it, you'll notice that you aren't as fearful of big change as you used to be. Who knows, maybe you're just getting older and you've come to realize that somehow, miraculously, everything really does eventually work itself out. You want to be a part of that change; you want to direct where the change goes.

You have embraced the idea that change is good. It no longer feels threatening to you. During Mars sextile Pluto, you'll know that there's much waiting for you — as soon as you set the mechanism in motion. That's the entire kicker and you get it, Leo. You get that if you're to walk into great and positive change, then it all relies on your attitude and your willingness to get up and grab it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The idea of change is something that sits in your mind and stews for a long, long time ... and the problem here is that, throughout this year, you've been dwelling on change, yet fearful of actually putting it into motion. November 21, 2023, brings in the transit of Mars sextile Pluto and that allows you to see that the change you want to see is the change you must initiate. Patience is required, but so is a definitive plan.

Embracing change, for you, means knowing that this change is destined to become real. You aren't banking on false hopes, and it's been a hard road for you to come to the place where you trust even your mind. Now, you see the road ahead and it shows promise. There are goals that you CAN reach and that you WILL reach, but you aren't there ... just yet. That's why you have to hang on and be patient.

Here's the tricky part: you have to accept that it takes time to reach your goal but that reaching it is inevitable. The trick here is to not sink into despair simply because you have to wait a little longer. You've already embraced the fact that things in your life have GOT to change; that's a first. The next step is to walk into that change at the right time, as there is a right time. The future looks bright; hang in there and don't give up, Sagittarius.

