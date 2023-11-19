3 Zodiac Signs Say No To Bad Love On November 20, 2023

Sometimes, love is just not enough. We come into this world thinking that love is the answer to all of our questions and that if someone loves us, well then, we have nothing to worry about. 'As long as we're loved,' right? Love saves the day. Love to the rescue. Love is enough.

Nope, love is not enough, and it certainly isn't enough on this day, November 20, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Mars. Love doesn't pay the rent or the bills — money does. What three zodiac signs are going to get a real taste of what love tastes like when it goes bad.

Sometimes, love just isn't good enough, and sometimes, being loved ... even being desperately loved won't do what we need it to do because this life is based on reality. Love doesn't always work well with reality.

During Moon square Mars, we will put our foot down when it comes to our romantic partners trying to convince us that because they love us, everything will be alright. We've heard that story before and here we are, still not able to see how everything is alright. Love didn't come through in the areas we needed it to, and so on this day, November 20, 2023, we say goodbye to bad love.

The three zodiac signs say no to bad love on November 20, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you will wake up to on November 20, 2023, is the glorious feeling of knowing you've just shed a skin, meaning that you have learned a great lesson and you're not going back for more. The person you have been in love with has really and truly pushed their luck; they don't live up to any of their promises and they don't seem to be getting any better, either. They continue to tell you how much they love you ... so, so much, and you're starting to feel like the word 'love' is just ... cheap.

What is their love doing for you? You wouldn't be feeling this way if they could just carry their weight. It seems like this person has just figured out that they don't have to do much more than tell you they love you for you to be at their beck and call. And, it will be on this day, during the transit of Moon square Mars, that you tell them that their version of 'love' is so far from anything you might call love that it's despicable.

Love is meaningless to you if it's got nothing behind it. Empty words and lackluster efforts are trash to you, as you are someone who needs more than words in this life, Sagittarius. You have given your partner your trust, your life, your love and all you are seeing in return are the words, "I love you." Nothing more than words. No actions, no meaning, no effort. This person is wasting your time, and during Moon square Mars, you know it to be true.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The real problem here is that you've been in acceptance of what you would qualify as 'bad love' for such a long time that you honestly don't know how to say no to it. That's the fun part when you have a transit like Moon square Mars at your back; it lets you know that you CAN say NO and that you will say NO. You can't take another minute of this person, Capricorn; you feel used, wasted and lied to. This is supposed to be your romantic partner?

Oh, you've cursed them out so many times in your head ... but never once in real life. You've never let out your real feelings and on November 19, 2023, something is going to snap in you ... and you will say that one word that has eluded you for what feels like forever: No. You are going to say a big, whopping 'no' to the person who tells you they love you when you know they are just humoring you ... again — and again.

This person doesn't love you; they just tell you they do to shut you up, and as bold and hurtful as that sounds, you know it's true. During Moon square Mars, there is no such thing as sitting still and taking it; there is only rebellion. What this partner of yours has offered you is mediocrity and empty words. What you will offer them in return, on this day, is rejection. This is the day you turn down the offer to be your partner's fool.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon square Mars is a very inspiring and activity-centric transit as whatever transpires happens for real. What you will notice is that the anger you have towards your romantic partner is no longer something you can squash down. It's rising and it's doing so because of the transit of Moon square Mars and because you can no longer lie to yourself. The person you are involved with is outright wrong for you, and you need to let them know your true feelings.

Never before were you able to say NO to them because you sold yourself the lie that 'love is good enough.' This falsehood of thinking that because they loved you, you'd both somehow rise to the surface and everything would be sunshine and rainbows once again ... simply because 'love' saved the day. November 20, 2023, brings you Moon square Mars and this transit cuts right through the bull. Love isn't enough.

You've watched your partner rely on you for the paying of the bills, the cleaning, the responsibilities, etc. ... it's all OK for them because they are going on the idea that all they have to do is love you for it to all be OK with you. So, you've lived in this manner until it occurred to you that this love of theirs ... is worthless. It's just bad love. Words that mean nothing. "I love you," to you, are just words someone says in order to placate you and keep you calm. Moon square Mars says, "No more."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.