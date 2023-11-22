The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Breakup During Sagittarius Season

Being that we're just entering the Sagittarius Zone, we might think that this isn't exactly the week when we fall out of love and end our relationships, considering Sagittarius to be one of the zodiac signs that represents friendship, friendliness and compassion. However, this zodiac sign also brings with it naïveté, competitive behavior and hubris.

Sagittarius Sun season is not the only transit vying for attention, however, as this week brings us a slew of trouble-makers that will support Sagittarius Sun's lesser qualities.

For being aggravated and annoyed to the point of needing a major break with our partners, we have the transits of Mars sextile Pluto, an Aries Moon, Sun square Saturn — watch out for this one, and Mars square Saturn, as well.

Four zodiac signs will be tempted to end their romances, but the temptation turns all too real during Moon opposite Mars on November 26. The entire week leads up to this. So if you are on the fence about where you're going with the person you're 'supposedly' in a tight relationship with, then you might be one of these four zodiac signs, and you might be ending it ... for real.

The zodiac signs most likely to breakup when Sagittarius season begins this week:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is a week that you have been looking forward to for any number of reasons. What you might not be expecting, however, is that during the start of Sagittarius season, you and your partner might take things out of the 'let's talk this over' zone and into the 'it's time to break up' zone. You're much more solid on this choice than your partner is, but this IS how you feel and you aren't sure you can 'give' much more on this topic.

You feel the pull of the Sagittarius Sun, and it's got you feeling like 'freedom' and 'being single' is not only alluring to you but that there's a promise of calm at the end of this rocky road. What's created this rocky road is that you and your partner simply cannot agree on anything, and while you used to have everything in common, now all you can see is how they're just not keeping up. You feel as though they owe you more and you will use this time to find a way out of it altogether.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: For you, Taurus, you're going to want to listen to your gut on November 22, 23 and 24. This is mainly because during transits like Mars sextile Pluto and the Aries Moon, you could end up hurting yourself by doing something destructive. This implies that you might be taking on impulsive behavior at this time. Use your intelligence and try, if you can, to act without passion. End it on a high note, if possible.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You really didn't want it to come down to this, but if it's you versus them, then the winner of this thing is clear: you. You can't continue to sacrifice your good health in this state of sadness and despair. That is exactly what you feel your supposedly romantic relationship has brought you ... and it's not just you; you feel as though you make your partner as miserable as they do you. It's now or never, and while that will take a hard decision on your part, one that you are not comfortable making, it matters not: the wheels are in motion.

At the start of Sagittarius season, you and your partner will not even have 'that last talk' because you've had that conversation ad nauseam and you are both fully aware of what has to happen. You have to break up, and it seems as though it's going to fall on you, Gemini, to be the one to make the first move. This week brings you nervousness and stress, but it's along the lines of a teapot coming to a boil.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You're going to notice that you can't keep it together as soon as Moon squares Mercury at the same time that Mars sextile Pluto this week. This is when the proverbial damn breaks. You may not be all that kind with words, and even though you really want to go out on a high note, it looks like this breakup is going to take the way of hostile and biting words. It will be done and over by the week's end.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you think is something you have under control mainly feels that way because you are heading into Sagittarius Sun, which encourages you to think positively and act accordingly. Unfortunately, that vision of happiness is one that, as the week progresses, looks to be something that is only reserved for the future. The future, as you see it during the first week of Sagittarius season, shows that happiness exists only when you are not with the person you are with right now.

It's time to breakup, and you know it. Do they? They may very well not be aware of how serious you really are about all this, and yet, as the week plows on, you will know that you can no longer kid yourself. This isn't turning into something grand and beautiful. In fact, you see your days of grand beauty as a thing of the past. Sad, yes, but inevitable indeed. This week moves you to do that thing you've been putting off for a while: ending it once and for all.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The problem that presents itself to you is that on November 22, with the Sun entering Sagittarius, you are also in the presence of the Aries Moon, which ushers in Mars in Sagittarius on the 24th. There's a lot of power and a lot of hostility here. This breakup is not going to be easy, and tempers will flare. With the week ending with the Moon opposite Mars, you might consider this breakup a success ... though a painful one.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Ironically, this week brings you the feeling of losing the battle, and this might have something to do with the fact that these are the last days of your zodiac sign in the Sun. With Scorpio season on the wane and Sagittarius Sun coming in strong, you may feel as though you are losing your power. When it comes to your romantic relationship, this loss of power may also reflect your lack of love for the person you're supposed to be 'living for.'

You can't lie to yourself, Scorpio; you've never been able to lie to yourself when Sagittarius season starts, you'll know the truth when it rises to the surface and shows itself as your own need to end the relationship you're in. You know it must happen; you know that you cannot pretend that you are in love with this person and you know with absolute certainty that you're not about to sign on for more than you can take ... you've taken enough. This cannot and will not go on.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Of all the dates of the week, you'll need to watch out for what happens AFTER Sagittarius season begins on the 22nd. This is when you'll see the tests coming in. With Mars in Sagittarius on the 24th and Mars square Saturn on the 25th, you may feel as though you are sick and tired of being challenged by this person. This is where all things change and you lose your patience once and for all time.

