3 Zodiac Signs Friendships Improve On November 19, 2023

Sometimes, when we have a Mercury transit, we immediately jump to the conclusion that something is 'up' when it comes to communication and being able to speak up, get our point across, yada yada yada.

While all this may hold on this day, November 19, 2023, we're going to see that during Moon sextile Mercury, one of the planet's other traits is going to be ignited, and that would lie in the concept of speed.

Being that we're almost at the end of the year, we've probably gone through more than our share of troubles ... and we're either over them all or completely ready to be. This is why during Moon sextile Mercury on November 19, 2023, we may find that we are fast-tracking certain things in our lives ... and improving on our friendships may just be one of those things.

As we've discussed many times, we don't want to walk out of this year feeling incomplete or like we 'should have' done something that we didn't. That's why, during Moon sextile Mercury, we figure, "Let's get this done ... NOW."

Speed moves our hand, and essentially, for three zodiac signs, that implies that when it comes to our good friendship, we want to know they are in good standing, healthy and able to continue.

Three zodiac signs whose friendships improve on November 19, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You love your friends and you want to keep them close at hand. You've seen friendships come and go, and while you know you've played a part in the destruction of some of those friendships, you know that that's how life is. It gives and takes, and if you have to lose a few, then 'oh well.' Still, you have managed to hang on to a few very special people in your life and you've come to trust them in a way that only falls under the category of 'good friends.'

These are the people you don't want to lose ... ever. During the transit of Moon sextile Mercury, you're going to find that you want to make it known to these people that you want them in your life and that they are important to you. No more arrogance, no more taking them for granted. You feel this one is on you and you are more than ready to humble yourself so that you can improve your good friendships.

On November 19, 2023, you are going to work on one friendship in particular because you know that if you don't pick it up now, it may fall to the wayside and become part of the sea of acquaintances. This is the day you fast-track that person to the top of the list. You are playing favorites, and the universe is supporting it. Keep your friends close and respect them for who they are, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

At this point in the year, the only people that mean anything to you are friends. While it's always been this way, in your style, you value friends more than family or even romance. This doesn't take away from the fact that you'd love to be able to trust and love family and romantic partners, but in the end, it's always been 'friends' that remain the truest. During Moon sextile Mercury, you are going to reach out to one friend in particular.

You know that you can become prideful and that if you argue with a friend, that argument can keep the two of you apart for years if your pride hangs on for that long ... and it can. Still, you've also come to know that your pride is what's kept you away from the fun and trust of this one delightful friend of yours. During the transit of Moon sextile Mercury, you'll snap out of your pride cage and you will reach out to them.

They, in turn, will be thrilled that you did and they will immediately resume the position of being your best friend. Improvements on this, friends aren't really needed. What's needed is what Moon sextile Mercury is giving you: the power to dissolve your pride so that you can enjoy the best in life once again. You don't need to end the year on a bad note ... and you won't.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always been the kind of person who pulls no punches; you are not passive-aggressive and you don't appreciate passive-aggressive behavior. So, when you see that you and a good friend are at odds, you want to cut right to the chase and get to the bottom of whatever it is that's holding you at odds against each other. You'll find that on November 19, 2023, the stars are just right and that they will guide you right back to where you belong.

In this case, you're looking at the transit of Moon sextile Mercury, which is here to make sure too much time doesn't pass between the time you stopped talking with your friend and the time you whip it back into shape again. Whip it, you will, my friend, because pretending this is 'war' is a game you aren't interested in playing. You just want your friend back, and you will extend the olive branchy, ready and without pride.

This immediately hits your friend the right way and within seconds, they forgive you and let go of the entire problem. It isn't that you need to be forgiven because you didn't do anything wrong ... but ... just in case. People are flawed and we show our flaws readily in friendships. After a while, we learn to trust that whether we are flawed or not, we can still be great friends. This is the day your friendship improves. This is the day you can move on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.