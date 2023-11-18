3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Fall Out Of Love This Sunday, November 19

Ah, we wouldn't automatically think that during a super love-oriented transit such as Moon trine Venus, we'd run into a problem, let alone one that has us literally falling out of love on this day. Yet, November 19, 2023, shows us that love works in mysterious ways. If we feel the need to remove ourselves from a relationship that we know isn't working, well, that's a form of love, too.

On this day, during this marvelous transit, Moon trine Venus, we will know that we don't want to kid ourselves. We may have fallen in love with someone a while ago, but as time went on, we came to know an interesting truth about ourselves: we didn't fall in love with the person. We fell in love with the IDEA of love.

November 19, 2023, lets us know that there is a big difference here and that difference has now manifested as a dire need to be truthful with ourselves. This is how self-love rises to the surface when it is needed. Yes, we have fallen out of love during Moon trine Venus. For these three zodiac signs, this was a very important realization.

Three zodiac signs are likely to fall out of love on November 19, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There is nothing that your romantic partner has done to hurt you, nor have they given you any real reason as to why you have fallen out of love with them, which makes it harder for you to tell them, though you will be letting them know anyway. On November 19, 2023, you will be guided by the astrological transit of Moon trine Venus. It will act as your 'North Star' in the way of letting you know where your heart really lies.

What's going on is that you've come to realize that you are happy to have known this person in the way you've come to know them, but that they are not the person you need to concentrate on right now. That is, of course, because the person who needs you most is you. You are on a journey of the mind and the soul and you need your space. You aren't trying to be offensive, but you are also adamant about being true to yourself.

You'll see that during Moon trine Venus, your words are careful and loving. You aren't here to hurt this person, by no means, but you are also not here to live a lie. The pretense of being in love with someone you are clearly not in love with is way too much for your honest heart to comprehend. You know what you have to do, and on November 19, 2023, you will do it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Moon trine Venus reminds you that you aren't the second half of a partnership, nor are you anyone's 'better half' or the person that completes another. You are yours, and you like it that way. You may find that you've already wasted too much time trying to convince yourself that the life you are presently living is the life you want. You are no longer in love with your partner, and it's starting to become more than obvious to both of you.

If there's one thing about Moon trine Venus, it's that it doesn't allow you to live in anything but the truth. Your truth is that time is fleeting and you want to do something honest with your life. You can't sell your entire life to the idea that you are with the one you want to be with because you aren't in such a relationship. You tried to believe that this was what was best for you, but on November 19, 2023, you'll know that you can no longer hold up this facade.

You are not in love; you've fallen out of love and this frees us some space in your heart for personal reflection. You don't know what the next move will be, and that, in itself, is kind of a luxurious feeling for you. Not knowing what tomorrow will bring is ironically one of the most different things you've ever felt, but more so, the idea of embracing the unknown ... that's priceless.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Falling out of love is something you did a long, long time ago. Keeping up appearances is what you've done since then. During Moon trine Venus on November 19, 2023, you will experience something that will let you feel as though if you don't own your truth, you will be very unhappy for the rest of your life. You want to be happy and you are not in love with the person you've laid down your life for ... and none of it makes any sense to you anymore.

You have wondered why you have spent so much time faking this love affair, not ever assuming you'd do anything about it. On this day, during Moon trine Venus, you will know that you are subject to change and that the laws of nature apply to you, too. This means that your lack of loving feelings has now come home as restlessness and dissatisfaction. You want your space. You can no longer live a lie ... and you won't.

You feel secure enough in yourself as a person to know that if you need to end this relationship, then so be it. You'll survive, and so will they. The time you've spent together was not spent in blindness. They knew you weren't in love with them, and they knew you always wanted more. November 19, 2023, has you feeling liberated. What's out there for you? Who knows. All you know is that there IS something out there and you will find it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.