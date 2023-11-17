3 Zodiac Signs May Have Friends Who Ignore Them This Weekend

Will your friends ignore you? Yes. Will they realize they are doing it? Nope. Here's the deal: the weekend of November 18 - 20, 2023, we are all going to experience the kind of day that is associated with the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius where it will be all weekend. Aquarius is the 'airhead' sign, and this means that many of us aren't aware of what we're doing ... whether that's a good thing or a bad thing.

For some of us, mainly the three zodiac signs, who will be under the impression that we no longer exist when it comes to our friends' attention, we will definitely feel as though we are being ignored. We are being forgiven, but what we have to understand is that none of this is personal. It really isn't.

Aquarius transits are responsible for our most air-headed moments, like forgetting that there's a cup of coffee on the roof of the car and driving away while it's still there, or forgetting someone's birthday, even when we've left notes all over the fridge telling us 'this weekend is one.' So, when the Moon enters Aquarius, it's like a double dose of forgetfulness heading our way.

Friends will ignore us. It's just part of the plan this weekend.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The last thing in the world that you appreciate is being ignored, especially when you believe you were supposed to be paid attention to. This weekend, you and a friend were supposed to get together, and for some reason, knowledge of this has utterly slipped their mind. You might feel anger at them at first, but then you'll realize that they are sincere. Still, that's not good enough for you, and you make give them the ol' shakedown.

What you'll find is that during the Aquarius Moon, your friends or rather ... friend, is incapable of taking responsibility for bailing on you, as they totally do not agree that you were supposed to get together. It's not that they are ignoring you. It's that they feel as though they owe you no special attention, so just ... back off. You, on the other hand, will feel insulted and want nothing more to do with this person.

Of course, in time, you'll forgive them as the whole thing really isn't THAT big of a deal, but you've got that Aries pride thing going on and so if you feel like you're being ignored, then there must be some truth to it. In the long run, you'll let it slide, thankfully, and realize that during the Aquarius Moon, airhead moments will happen and that you have to live with them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being that you're still feeling the vibe that comes along with your Sun sign of Scorpio season, you'll continue to think that, on some level, you should remain the center of attention ... at least for a few more days. You want to celebrate the joy of life and you are a very generous person when you get into a good mood. You want to be surrounded by friends, and yet, this weekend, everybody seems to be into 'their own thing.'

Well, that's fine and dandy, but weren't you supposed to be hanging out with so and so at this time and why haven't they called you to make plans? You're not the kind of person who relies on others to be the first to reach out, and so, when you do reach out, you'll find that nobody's home. During the Aquarius Moon, you can't reach all these wonderful friends who have promised to spend quality time with you. Where is everybody?

They're into their own thing. That's where they are. That's what happens to people during the Aquarius Moon and while it may feel personal, trust in this: they are clueless as to the fact that you have expectations of them. They aren't showing up and that's because they have their own lives to live, despite your awesome plans. You are still the champ here, Scorpio; it's just that nobody else is aware that they were needed on this day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During the Aquarius Moon, you will feel not only ignored but insulted as well. None of this is necessary and all of it is over the top in terms of your reaction to this feeling of being ignored. You might feel like a pouty little child who isn't being played with, but the reality behind the Aquarius Moon this weekend, is that nobody knows what's going on. They certainly don't know what's going on with YOU.

Everybody's got their own plans, and they aren't ignoring you. They just aren't aware of the idea that they owe you any time. You might start to wonder if you've gone crazy as you totally believe you made plans with people ... so, where are they? Are they this blatant about ignoring you? No, Pisces. They're just ignorant to the idea that they were supposed to be there with you when you wanted them to be.

What you might end up doing is chalking the whole day off as a misunderstanding. You don't want to feel unnecessarily bad and you don't like feeling like you have to start accusing your friends of being negligent. The whole day just feels off, but it's something you will work with because as the Aquarius Moon progresses, you'll see that getting upset over people ignoring you is worthless and time-wasting.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.