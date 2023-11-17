These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On November 18, 2023

When it comes to love, which three zodiac sign are going to be very lucky on November 18. With an Aquarius Moon to open our minds and the Moon square Jupiter to show us that it's OK to dream big and go for the 'gold,' we will find that this day offers us much in terms of how we should go about improving our love lives. For the three zodiac signs who are in the running, November 18, 2023, brings us optimism and hope.

We may find that during this transit of Moon square Jupiter, we aren't taking 'no' for an answer.

How that applies to our romantic lives is more along the lines of how we, as a couple, insist on making this workout. We are not taking 'no' for an answer if the answer is 'stay lazy, do nothing.' We are active in pursuit of happiness, and because we feel so strong and alive on this day, we already know the outcome.

Jupiter transits tend to give us hope, but they also bring in the idea that we are the engine that creates that hope. We aren't working with external forces (even though we are working with the cosmic energy available to us.)

We are taking the initiative to be the best we can be for the person we respect and care for the most in the world. We want the best during Moon square Jupiter, and getting it is a piece of cake on November 18, 2023.

These three zodiac signs are very lucky in love on November 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might be saying, "It's about time I show up in the 'luck in love' blogs, heck!" Well, Taurus, you have certainly done your time in the pit of despair when it comes to relationships, and it seems that your time is finally up. it's time to celebrate because November 18, 2023, marks the beginning of a new and improved 'you.' What has been getting you down, in terms of your romance, turns out to be so much of your perception of it. You feel that ... it's not that bad, now that you think of it.

During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you're going to see that all it takes is an attitude adjustment. While you aren't keen on kidding yourself, you do know and can admit that you've added to your sorrow by not snapping out of it. It's as if you got used to feeling like it wasn't ever going to get better. Then this day arrived and all of a sudden, you see that hope is still there, still alive, waiting for you to claim it.

Typical of your zodiac sign, you will immediately assume the positive energy ... as you always do. Going downhill isn't your style and you surprised yourself at how you allowed yourself that negativity. On this day, November 18, 2023, you will understand that relationships have their ups and downs and that you've suddenly recognized that things are about to return to their up-up state. Good for you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is the break you've needed and it comes to you on this day, November 18, 2023. You have the transit of Moon square Jupiter working on your side. Because you are not only smart but OPENMINDED, you will see that that's all it takes in order for you and your romantic partner to 'see the light' when it comes to what you both need to work on in terms of your romantic life. This could be the start of something incredible; you feel it, and so do they.

So, that's what it's all about ... the idea of not shutting the gates down on an idea that might not immediately be your cup of tea and staying open to new ideas. Your partner is also very smart; they are the kind of person who continuously comes up with interesting ideas and sometimes because you are more comfortable with what you know, you reject their ideas. You know it's all your fear, but on this day, you decide to throw out that old rulebook and play on their terms.

What you'll discover is that it is worthwhile. Sure, staying in your comfort zone is nothing less than warm and wonderful, but to be introduced to new and mind-expanding ideas (thank you, Moon square Jupiter) excites you and stimulates your life. You need what your partner has to offer. The more open you are, the more you will learn. This is a great day for you, Cancer and it shows that you are adventurous and adaptable.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day gives you the experience of what it's like to give it up only to receive it all. You have been working on your sense of detachment, thinking it is a good way to go through life. You've become quite detached over the years, and this is what helps you not to experience the heartache of simply being alive. And, as of November 18, 2023, you will see that you've become quite ... chilly, in fact. Almost unapproachable.

That's where the universe comes in to show you that there's always more for you to 'feel' and that, even though you 'feel' detached, love awaits you, and it's not here to hurt you. The idea of falling in love, again, feels silly to you. yet that's what's happening to you; you have fallen in love despite your 'better judgment.' The universe loves a good joke and suggests that maybe you should lighten up a bit.

What you're going to experience during Moon square Jupiter on this day is the idea that being alive is about having experiences and that you can't hide behind the protective walls any longer ... because love wants in Sagittarius. You will open to love once again on this date because when the universe giggles, all you can do is giggle right back. It's a good day. Enjoy it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.