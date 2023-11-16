3 Zodiac Signs Have A Constant Need To Be Loved On November 17

What we might see on this day, November 17, 2023, is something in ourselves that feels unsatisfied or perhaps even needy. While this need isn't desperate, we might not be able to shake the feeling that something is missing in our lives, particularly in our love lives.

During the day's transit of Moon sextile Neptune, three zodiac signs will feel the brunt of being unlovable: Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

What we will recognize about ourselves on this day is that we are powerhouses of love. Our ability to give love and affection is so great that whoever is lucky enough to be on the receiving end would be a fortune person indeed.

However, the trouble is that the person we imagine as our lucky other half is not there. Either they don't exist, or we are simply not satisfied with the person we are with now.

So, it's not so much that we need to be loved as it is about needing to be met halfway, as we feel we have so much to give. This could definitely put pressure on someone and they could potentially back off because they perceive our need as a bottomless pit that could never be filled.

Still, during Moon sextile Neptune on November 17, 2023, these three zodiac signs will call out for love. Would you love to respond to our beacon?

Three zodiac signs have a constant need to be loved on November 17:

1. Cancer, you want to be listened to.

While it's easy enough for you to feel needy, what you're feeling isn't so much about need as it is about feeling as though you deserve more in terms of love and affection. Really, at the bottom of it all is your desire for affection.

You don't feel that you're getting enough and that if this is left unaddressed for too long, it will only get worse. November 17, 2023, brings you the idea that you had better speak now or forever hold your peace.

What the transit of Moon sextile Neptune brings up for you is this idea that maybe you really do need to confront this before it gets out of hand. Suppose you are in a relationship that seems to be fading into obscurity.

If you still care about staying alive and healthy, then this transit is your wake-up call and you need to tend to it before it's too late. What you believe is your need to be loved is more than that: it's your need to be heard.

What's really bothering you lately is that you feel that you are becoming invisible to your partner and that will definitely bring on fearful emotions. November 17 is here for you to take notice of your present state and do something about it.

If your partner doesn't take you up on it, then you'll know something is definitely wrong. Make the first move. You don't need to live in a questionable state, feeling unloved and unnoticed.

2. Libra, you've felt neglected.

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you want to admit is that you actually feel unloved, as you'd like to think of yourself as someone who isn't needy in any way. However, during Moon sextile Neptune, you will recognize that whatever is going on in your romantic life ... isn't right.

Your partner doesn't seem to know you are there. You want to see if it's just you or if they really are ignoring you. You feel unloved and disregarded and this is starting to get you angry.

While Moon sextile Neptune is not an anger-promoting transit, you will find that you have a lot of unresolved anger in you that wants to come out on this day, November 17, 2023.

All the transit does is trigger off the idea that you feel bad about your love life and that's not where you wanted to be at this point in your life. You want to be the person who is in a relationship that works, that doesn't have flaws, that is balanced, easy and workable.

So, being unloved isn't the whole of it. It's just a part of what gets your mind reeling. Moon sextile Neptune brings up the idea that you've somehow failed.

While you know you have not failed, you can't help but feel that if you were successful, then why would you feel so unloved? You don't have an easy time making sense of this feeling, and that puts a serious damper on your day, Libra.

3. Capricorn, you've felt unovable for a long time.

What causes you grief, November 17, 2023, is the result of much stoic behavior on your part. Basically, you've created yourself as this person who rides through the storm like a seasoned mariner.

What people don't realize is that the walls you've built to protect yourself hold a shattered soul that needs love and affection.

When you don't get it, you wall up and hide, and you've convinced those around you that you are 'fine, just fine.'

The day brings you the transit of Moon sextile Neptune and that acts as an aggressor in your life as it makes you come face-to-face with your greatest fears.

You do not want to be alone and you do not want to be unloved, and November 17 brings you a taste of both undesired states.

You don't know what to do about it, though, because you've bought into your own story where 'everything is fine, no matter what.'

The thing is ... it's not fine. You need attention. Your partner is not giving you anything you need and you have never told them that this is not OK with you. You just ... take it and accept it.

Now you feel unloved and perhaps even guilty for wanting more than you've ever admitted to wanting. This transit can work for you, Capricorn, but you're going to have to stand up for yourself and let it be known that you need love. Express yourself. That's what Moon sextile Neptune is here to inspire you to do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.