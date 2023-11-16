Why November 17 Horoscopes May Be Difficult For 3 Zodiac Signs

November 17 has the potential to be difficult for three zodiac signs. Friday bring us great luck and good fortune; however, we have the transit of Moon sextile Mars working with us, and for three zodiac signs, the problem isn't so much about getting to the place of success. The problems are more along the lines of convincing others that the success we want is worth it ... for them.

It's a day where conditions rule, meaning we can have all the success we want IF we are able to work well with other people, and during Moon sextile Mars, that's the hard part. We may find that if we are of a certain personality type, we may not play well with the other kids, and those verbal brawls that we find ourselves in on our way to the top may be what takes us down.

So, what makes rough for the three zodiac signs mentioned here lies in the idea that we desire the support of our coworkers, mates, friends or even family members, and all we seem to get is dissent, flak and opinion. During the transit of Moon sextile Mars, we have good intentions but very little support. This creates tension and resentment and gets very much in the way of our well-intended plans.

Here's why November 17 horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini, you wish people were more like you.

The day has you waking up feeling directed and on top of things and your sense of optimism is something you are hoping is contagious. However, you'll come to learn early on in the day that not everyone is as enthusiastic as you are about a certain idea or plan that you have in mind. On November 17, 2023, you will be surprised to see that negative forces are meeting your amazing energy. Why are 'your people' not reacting the way you predicted?

During the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you will find that it's quite easy to find people who disagree with you and will back away from you rather than support what you believe is the right thing to do. You may not understand them, and you may even want to condemn them for not giving you what you need, but they will state that they have their reasons and that their reasons are just as legitimate as yours.

The day is the day you will do a lot of muttering beneath your breath, and if you get a little too passive-aggressive with that muttering ... as in, you mutter a little too loudly ... then you will find that your words of annoyance reach all the people you wanted on your side. November 17 has the potential to make you feel isolated and alone, and honestly, all you wanted to do was something good. Not fair!

2. Leo, you may allow other people's attitudes affect you negatively.

Similar to Gemini's situation, you, too, will come out of the gate in fine form, meaning your day starts well-intended and full of positive energy. The thing with you, Leo, is that when you feel good, you automatically assume that you'll be supported in everything you do and that it would only be natural to be on your side, as your side is the 'winning' side, according to you. November 17, 2023, is a tease, though; you think it's going to be great, and all you get is mediocrity.

You will experience mediocrity as the transit of Moon sextile Mars shows you that for all the excellence you imagine yourself to deserve, the people around you have much less in mind, and their attitude will take you down. And the worst part about it is that you can't change their minds. Your voice is silenced, even if you roar like a lion. Your well-intended excellence goes unnoticed because the people around you cannot take that kind of excellence.

And so, on November 17, 2023, during Moon sextile Mars, you will find that you need to water your opinions down in order to fit in. That, in itself, is what bums your entire day out. There you were, having visions of glory and victory, and there's everybody else, content with sitting at their desk, doing the same thing over and over again, ad infinitum. You want to stir them up and get them excited, and yet, all you can do is listen to the sound of your voice.

3. Scorpio, you feel alone.

What you will see is that no matter how enthusiastic you are, there will always be people in your life who don't see the point and don't want to participate. You'll be drawing the line on November 17, 2023, to see if there's anyone out there who has it in them to rise above their daily mundane routine, and you will find that nobody is interested. You might be very put off by this idea as you cannot imagine what it's like not to want ... more.

During the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you will resent the people around you whom you see as falling short of their potential. And you'll struggle not to view people in a less-than-favorable light because you don't see in them any desire to win. They just 'accept' and while you can't see this as spiritually enlightened, you may condemn them and if you're not careful, you could think of them as 'sheeple.' You don't understand how there's no one here who wants to 'rage against the machine' or how content everyone is with their 'regular ol life.'

Moon sextile Mars brings out the rebel in you and this is where you really get a taste of what 'rebel without a cause' means. You aren't fighting for anything in particular, but you know that you don't want to be like anyone else because everyone else seems so dull and lifeless to you. You will try not to judge harshly, and yet, you are the only one in your circle who seems to be this upset and unsatisfied. You could make yourself feel miserable November 17, 2023. So try your best not to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.