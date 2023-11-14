Why November 15 Horoscopes Are So Good For 3 Zodiac Signs

Patience and perseverance will see you through the day, while feeling impatient may slow down all your plans. That's the energy of November 15, 2023. while three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — Aries, Leo and Sagittarius — the others stand to learn something vital too.

First up, Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is the main astrological driver today. It's urging us not to waste our potential, talents or good fortune on bird-brained schemes.

If something feels improbable, it most likely is. If a family member with a questionable reputation has brought you such an opportunity, there's even more reason not to get emotionally blackmailed or guilt-tripped into making bad moves.

With North Node in Aries ruling the sky right now, the focus is on stepping out of one's comfort zone, doing things that make us brave and creating a new normal for others to follow. Are you up for that challenge? Fire signs definitely are since they are ruling the roost. That doesn't mean the rest of the elements don't have some magic waiting for them, especially the water ones, since it's still Scorpio season.

If you feel called to, engage in some physical activity today that helps you become more patient. It can be weight-lifting, yoga, gymnastics or even track and run. Let your blood pump through your veins even as you find peace within that storm. It may take a while to find that balance, but you can do it! Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 15, 2023 and why this day is so good.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 15, 2023:

1. Aries you are more patient.

Aries, patience is golden, and impulsiveness will only bring you bones to pick! That's the message and blessing of the day for you. Don't second-guess this wisdom. After all, the North Node in Aries is governing you at this time. It's forcing you out of your tried-and-tested impulses into a more elevated arena where speed equals extraordinary training and not haphazard winging-it-as-it-comes. You are at the top of the best horoscopes list for a reason. So stick with this new training program.

With the Moon in Sagittarius lighting up the way forward for you, you are being urged to think more globally than locally before you make decisions. For example, if you are afraid of leaving your family behind to study abroad (or even to a distant city), think of all the blessings you will bring to everyone and not just you when you make something substantial of yourself.

If you feel called to, find some time tonight to journal about your thoughts and feelings on what the recent times have brought to you. Did you miss an opportunity because you were scared? Did you overshoot yourself somewhere and bite off more than you could chew? New levels bring new boss battles with them, and you will benefit from reflecting behind the scenes so you are prepared when the time comes.

2. Leo karma is on your side.

Leo, you are a bonafide star. Don't let anyone tell you any different. They can snivel their nose or try to cut you down all they want, but they won't succeed. Karma is on your side, and so are the stars above. If you truly wish it, you can seize this blessing and turn your life into something extraordinary. Why waste all this amazing potential?

Mercury in Sagittarius and Moon in Sagittarius are here to lend you support on your victory run. So, make up your mind and stick with the plan until you cross the finish line. There's no time to second-guess yourself now, especially if you were selected for a prestigious program or landed a wonderful new opportunity recently. Don't let imposter syndrome get a hold of you.

If you feel anxious, think about the people who are cheering you behind the scenes, even if they cannot be physically present while you face your challenges and win your rewards. It will motivate you to keep moving forward. You can always celebrate with your loved ones later.

3. Sagittarius you set good intentions.

(November 22 - December 21)

This is your day, Sagittarius! Be prepared for a lot of fun and extraordinary opportunities. The cosmic forces are here to lend you support and see you through to the other side, especially in matters related to the heart.

With the Moon in Sagittarius lighting up the sky tonight, your inner light will shine bright no matter where you are and with whom. You get to choose where all this positivity should lead you! So choose wisely so you can have your heart's desires sooner rather than later. Mercury in Sagittarius is here, too, to add weight to your blessings. So don't be surprised if the intentions you set now and the actions you take bring you a lot of rewards in another few weeks or by Christmas.

If you feel called to, make a mind map today about all the things you wish to do and achieve to live a happy life. It will give you an idea of what you need to accomplish first and in what sequence. Forget about five-year plans. This is the big leagues now!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.