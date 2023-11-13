The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Simple On November 14, 2023

There's something about November 14, 2023, that brings out the idealist in three zodiac signs. While that might not sound that great, the ideals we have in mind today are rather great ... so why now go for them? Inspiring us is the astrological transit of Moon sextile Venus, and what it has three zodiac signs thinking about is their version of 'the perfect love.'

OK, just the word 'perfect' has us all shuddering, as we all know that nothing is ever perfect ... but we can create our lives and our romances in such a way that we come as close to perfect as possible, right? During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, what constitutes as perfect is ... simplicity. That's all we want. We aren't setting up a list of rules and regulations; all we want is for things to be uncomplicated.

That's all. The interesting bit is during Moon sextile Venus. We can have it our way. When we introduce the idea of a love affair that doesn't thrive on drama and doesn't require the intensity that usually ends up messing a thing up, we see that there's something to the idea of living life without complications. If we can agree on what complicates our romance, then we can agree to stay away from those things.

These three zodiac signs want love that is simple, starting November 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel as though you've lived on Earth for a long enough time to know what makes you happy and what makes you want to head for the hills, and on November 14, 2023, you are going to be very honest with yourself when it comes to your love life. What you want is an easy-going situation that doesn't need theatrics in order to feel as though it's exciting. You are no longer interested in the drama that accompanies most romantic relationships. You want it easy, breezy, beautiful.

While you are a patient person, you have also made it known to your partner that your patience is not endless and that you can only take so much drama before you literally walk away. What you have with your mate is good, and you want to keep it that way. During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you'll find that putting it to them clearly and honestly is the only way you get your point across. Can they join you in this desire for an uncomplicated life together?

What you will be letting your partner know on November 14, 2023, is that you are very serious about living in peace. There is no thrill for you in feeling insecure about what's going on, and you'd rather have an easy-going existence with them ... if they can live up to that ideal. It may be an ideal, but to you, it seems like a good way to survive, so why not go for it? All you want is to be in a relationship where you don't have to worry. That's all.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have watched yourself go back and forth when it comes to love. Sometimes, you believe in it, and at other times, you swear off the stuff. At this point, you're somewhere in the middle, meaning that you want love in your life, but you absolutely positively will not stand for the kind of love that comes with hassles, ego-wars or complications. You want a drama-free existence with a lover who can handle the idea of simplicity.

Is this possible to find? It is, and during the transit of Moon sextile Venus on November 14, 2023, you're going to see that there are many people 'out there' who really want nothing more than to settle into a peaceful relationship for the purpose of feeling love, giving love and honoring what loves means to them. This is a very good day for you to find someone who fits your idea of what the best partner would be.

You're going to see that during this transit, Moon sextile Venus, what you want is not all that 'ideal' after all. In fact, it seems more along the lines of what happens when experience catches up with time. You know what you don't want in a relationship now, and you put out that vibe. The universe hears your call and responds with a partner who is just as ready to 'take it down a notch' as you are. Bring on the uncomplicated love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your life is way too complicated in every department to want to bring that kind of confusion and drama into your love life, and so, when it comes to how you relate romantically, you're all about simplicity and ease. In fact, this is crucial to you; you can't 'be there' without it, and on November 14, 2023, you will remain true to this maxim. You need a partner who can live up to the idea of spending time with you sans the drama and insanity that usually come with a committed relationship.

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you'll be able to express this in clear terms, which may be a first for you, as you've withheld this thought merely because you've needed to work it out in your head before sharing it. While that may sound confusing, the idea of confusion itself is what you feel you need to finally be rid of, especially when it comes to your romance. You want a love life that is not confusing, is not complicated and does not promise disaster.

You just want to know where you stand ... at all times. You won't find this to be too much to ask. Moon sextile Venus inspires in you the need to live in the truth, to not have to worry about where your partner goes, what they do, what they think about. You just want it soft, easy, simple. If you can't have a partner who respects this, then it will be on this date, November 14, 2023, that you know you cannot spend time with anyone who doesn't see this ideal as the best and only option.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.