Why These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On November 13, 2023

It's easy to feel as though it is on our side during November, and on this day ... Lucky Number 13, we're looking at how thought becomes reality during Moon trine Neptune. Today is a day for manifesting our best thoughts, so let us do ourselves a favor and think positively!

What does Moon trine Neptune bring us that is so special, and why does this transit so move three zodiac signs? Well, whenever we have a lunar trine, depending on what planet our Moon is in a trine formation with, it tends to amplify its good traits. With Neptune, we're looking at our sensitivity, our feeling of compassion, and the faith we have in our dreams ... along with the ability to make those dreams come true.

That is why it's important to stick with the positive today. For these three zodiac signs, focusing on the light is easier, as today just 'feels' good on the mind. We're not carrying around the burden of doubt, and as we human beings know, that, in itself, is quite a feat. However, when we do catch that buzz, it's up to us to make the most out of it ... and that we shall do on this day, November 13, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune.

Why, on November 13, 2023, it's these three zodiac signs that are luckiest in love:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Here we are in mid-November, and in your mind, you are not leaving this month without turning it around so that everything in your life at least feels promising. The end of the year can do a number on your head, except this year, you're having none of it. Yes, you know that it can be a depressing time of year for some ... but you are not 'some.' In fact, you're this complete original, and you feel as though you're the one to write your fate.

Your fate, in this case, is your positive attitude and your determination to rise above all odds. It's November 13, and you are able to use the power that comes off of the transit, Moon trine Neptune, and it is something that can work for you exponentially. However, you, Gemini, will choose to place your positive focus on love and romance. Once again, you're not leaving November without a partner on your arm — and you mean business.

The one place other people cannot get in is into your mind ... you won't let them. So, while the world around you holds its self-doubt close to its chest, you boldly reject the idea that there is any kind of doubt that can reach you. In this way, during Moon trine Neptune, you establish yourself as a confident and brave person, which instantly makes you more attractive and desirable to others.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When you turn it on, you really go for it, and what you'll be turning on during Moon trine Neptune on November 13 is this intense charm and irresistibility. On this day, you realize that you need to step up your game because everything in your life suggests that you've been slacking, especially when it comes to love, romance and passion. OK, so, lesson learned; you're OK with knowing you've been lazy. In fact, that's all it takes for you to make it right.

Sometimes, we get lazy in love; hey, it happens. When we are comfortable and feel secure in our relationship, we often forget that there are two people involved in this thing called a relationship and that even though we're feeling fine about the security part, we still have to put in the effort. It happens; we get forgetful, but in your case, Cancer, there's nothing like a friendly reminder to get you back on track. In your case, you make good of that reminder.

Lack of pride helps you on this day, November 13, as you will never let something stand in the way when it comes to the betterment of your love life. You want this, and you want your partner to be happy. You don't want them to think that you're phoning in your love, and that's mainly because you aren't; you love them just the same as always. It's today that shows you that you have to be a little more present. No biggie!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are that person who does affirmations to manifest the right person into your life. On November 13, during the very special transit of Moon trine Neptune, when that person does come into your life, you second guess yourself simply because it all seems too good to be true. Well, that's where you would be wrong ... in all the right ways, Pisces. Your positive thoughts took flight in your mind and broke off into the universe. Now, they are here, made manifest.

Just go with it. Say yes to everything and figure it all out later, Pisces. This day is handing you a fantastic opportunity to know the love you've always wanted. You've imagined all this to be true. While it's only natural to show reluctance or to simply not believe that all your positive affirmations could actually manifest as actual dreams come true, that's exactly what's happening. So, get on board. We're going places.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will see that you really are the author of your fate, in so much as whatever free will you do have, it's working for you. You have gotten yourself to this place, and now it's up to you to recognize both your power in this and the fact that time is of the essence. You must make your move now, today, November 13. Show the universe that you will meet it halfway. Allow this love to come into your life. Be there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.