3 Zodiac Signs May Go Back To Their Ex On November 9, 2023

If we are at the place where we are considering going back to our exes, then we probably never really left them in the first place. Oh, we may have scrambled out the door, or we may have watched them skedaddle after a particularly bad argument. The reality of today, November 9, 2023, is that what we thought was over ... never really was.

We might have put the decision off, as getting back with an ex sometimes comes with the pride that keeps us apart, but during Moon conjunct Venus, the decision will practically be made for us. First of all, we don't want to end the year on a sour note, and second of all, we still love them, and we can't see ourselves without them.

So, for three zodiac signs, the choice is clear: set aside the pride and get back with the honeybun. It's that simple. What we can hope for is that our time away from our partners taught us something valuable. When we break up with a person, we run the risk of it really dissolving over time. During Moon conjunct Venus, we are fortunate, however, as our ex-partners have been biding their time, waiting for us to come on home.

The three zodiac signs who may go back with an ex on November 9, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have always joked with yourself that, on some level, you believe you couldn't live without the one person in your life who seemed to dote on your hand and foot. That person has always been the one you've pushed aside simply because that's what they continue to do ... the doting gets on your nerves, and you get tired of being someone else's reason for living. While that may sound romantic, it becomes a burden, always having someone hanging on you.

So, you ended it because, in all seriousness, it became too much. During Moon conjunct Venus on November 9, 2023, you're going to realize that, while you can't stand the endless doting, you miss that person like crazy ... for all of the other things that they mean to you. Perhaps a conversation about space and boundaries might be in order because, as you see it, you really do want them back. You just don't want the hassle of them.

Of course, this will lead to an instant reunion, but if you really don't want this person to snap back into being their old self again, then you are going to have to reinforce your thoughts to them. During Moon conjunct Venus, you will be able to let your ex know that too much really is too much and that if they can just pull off a teensy bit, then they'd be welcome back into your life, no problem. Guess what they'll do? They'll agree, of course.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Getting back with your ex is something that's always been on your mind, even though you'd never imagine that your ex would want to get back with you. Here's the weird thing: on November 9, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, you're going to hear from your ex, and being that so much time has passed between now and then, you're going to 'feel' that your ex actually is interested in reuniting with you.

OK, OK, that's going to be insane! You've both grown into these two entirely different creatures. Still, the kicker is that during Moon conjunct Venus, you feel that maybe the experience you've lived through can actually benefit your connection with each other ... today. It's as if you had to burn away much of your youth in order to get to the place where you are today, and you know what? You're right.

You've always been the best of friends, so why now take a whack at being in a relationship again? There's so much water under the bridge that it would be silly not to, at least, try. Neither of you is in a new relationship, and so the field is ready. You might as well try out that new plow, as there might be an entirely new set of crops ready to be grown. New love from old sounds like a plan. Let the Moon conjunct Venus with the sun that shines down on the seeds of this love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's funny is that you never thought you'd ever even consider getting back with your ex, but that was then, and this is now. On November 9, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, you're going to hear from this ex, and they are going to impress you in such a way that you may even find your heart fluttering once again for them. They still have what it takes, it seems, and whatever prevented you from seeing it now seems irrelevant.

In the same way that you didn't ever think you'd be interested in your ex, you also thought you were just not into being in a romance with anyone, as you've come to like your life 'as is.' hearing their voice awakens something in you. Whatever emotional response comes to life, it's something you can't deny. Wow, so your ex still has it. They can still stop you in your tracks, and the idea of getting back together with them comes into your mind during Moon conjunct Venus.

Not what you expected, but then again, this kind of spontaneity is what you live for. You don't want a life that comes with typical routines; you enjoy surprises and 'out of the blue' moments of positivity. This day, November 9, 2023, has you considering something you never thought possible: the idea of getting back with the ex. Can it happen? Of course, it can. Can it work? Well, that remains to be seen, but life is for the living, so ... why not?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.