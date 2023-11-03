3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes Starting November 4, Thanks To Jupiter Retrograde In Taurus

It's time to move away from never-ending cycles and embark on new adventures that help you grow and transform. Of course, three zodiac signs stand to gain the most on November 4, 2023, when they lean into this message — namely, Pisces, Leo and Virgo.

Venus in Virgo and Venus trine Jupiter retrograde in Taurus are the main astrological drivers today. They are here to remind us that our actions don't just have one outcome. Sometimes, if we align the dominoes correctly, they can set off a chain reaction that doubles or triples the gain for us. Allow yourself to think more deeply on this subject, and you will find ideas and inspiration that help you get to the next level.

Of course, luck will play a role, too, in the proceedings. You can make luck your ally by preparing yourself so you don't drop the ball when it comes flying at you. Things that worked for you in the past may work for you again. After all, even in the age of AI and calculators, it still pays to know how to do basic arithmetics yourself.

The energy is also good today for spending quality time with your friends. If you cannot meet, chat over the phone or have dinner together over Zoom. You can even binge-watch Bridgerton or Bones once more. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 4, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 4, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the energy today for you has the feeling of that well-known phrase — "birth of a star." You may or may not recognize the awesomeness inside of you, but other people do. There's a big possibility someone is going to make you an offer today, whether in your career or love life because they can see it too as clear as day.

Mars in Scorpio, opposite Uranus retrograde in Taurus, is your main astrological influence today. So make sure you don't undersell yourself or allow negative thoughts to hold you back. You will benefit from leaning more towards Uranus' energy. It will help you stand out in a manner that amazes others instead of making them throw up walls. Mars is here to remind you that your mannerisms make you unique. Don't try to be like someone else when you can be yourself.

If you feel called to, journal your plans for the next five years sometime today. The plans may change as time passes and the world changes around you, but it will help you ground yourself in a direction (or directions). You can keep a clear quartz point close to you while doing this to help you be more in tune with your intuition.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you have an extra sweet day in store for you today. Especially in your love life! You will feel loved, seen, admired and cherished. You may also feel stronger on the inside than usual, which will help you cash in on these blessings even better. Dress to impress! Be true to your vision.

Juno in Virgo and Lilith in Virgo are your astrological benefactors today. They are here to remind you that the people who support you and wish to see you grow and thrive may not always be "birds of a feather" with you. That doesn't mean your interests cannot overlap. Allow the diversity to breathe more vibrance into your life, and don't think someone is not a supporter just because they aren't cheering your name from the top of a roof or in a crowd.

Also, the energy today is great for sinking into deep meditation and finding yourself through that. You can even do a soul meditation or a future-self meditation to visualize meeting yourself. Don't forget to write down your experiences once you "return" from the mental excursion!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the energy is peaceful and loving. It also comes with a message of wisdom for you. If you belong to a group of friends where you happen to be the most vocal member, try to listen more today and go along with the plans favored by the others instead of putting forth your idea. You will be pleasantly surprised when you step out of your comfort zone and enter someone else's favored world. It will deepen your bond with your friends.

With Venus in Virgo showing up as your primary astrological influence, the focus is on being charitable and giving. You don't have to overdo anything or burn yourself out in the process, but the blessings coming your way today have a very communal feel to them. Engaging with it likewise will bring more positivity your way.

With the Moon in Cancer moving to Leo over the day, you will soon experience reciprocal affection and goodwill. You can even tune into introvert mode while socializing. That way, you won't miss out on anything but will be more patient and receptive.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.