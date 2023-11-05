Which 4 Zodiac Signs Likely To Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

Before we try to rationalize so much of what's about to happen during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, let's first understand that this is Scorpio season, and 'things' will happen. That means ... arguments will escalate. Passions will get out of hand. Anger will destroy, and apparently, for four zodiac signs, relationships will end.

It's never a fun time when such an occurrence happens, but we can't blame the entire thing on Scorpio season, either. This week brings us several conflicting astrological transits that can take a romantic partnership and stretch it to its limits. We start the week out with Venus trine Pluto ... and that's where it all begins.

During Venus trine Pluto, we think we're doing the right thing, but what we're really doing is the right thing FOR US. As the Moon sextiles Mars on the same day that Venus enters Libra, we might see the balance of our efforts shift in such a way that we cannot deny that we aren't here to play fair anymore. As Mercury's sextile Pluto arrives a few days later, we take off the kid gloves.

We're in battle mode now, and we see victory as a breakup. This truth is sad, fierce and inevitable for these four zodiac signs this week:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've come to know that the experience of being in love with someone always comes with risks. As this week progresses, you will know in your heart that the number one risk is the breakup. Can this happen, or rather ... can this happen again? To you? Yes, it can, and yes, it will. You can take responsibility for your part in this, and you can clearly see where your partner should do the same. They might not be as reasonable as you are, but the 'end is nigh' as they say.

You're going to find that for all of your efforts to communicate your honest feelings, your partner will not accept your words, and they will argue against every point you make. There will be a moment where you'll want to throw your hands up and just walk away because everything this week seems so futile. You really don't want to go down that hostile road again, and you feel that if this is going to end, it can be done gracefully ... if possible.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your week opens up on a raw note, and that's mainly because of Venus trine Pluto's entrance on the 6. You've got a lot of Pluto energy working against you on November 8th and November 9th, and it will more than likely be on those days that you have your worst arguments. It won't be until November 11, however, that you both decide this can go no further, thanks to Mars opposite Uranus, which reminds you that you no longer have much in common.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's an interesting balance occurring here between you and your romantic partner. It's starting to look like you and them accepting just how bad it is ... and continuing on this way. That is super unhealthy, and you both know it, but fear of the unknown has kept you from breaking up. This breakup is long overdue, and while you've hesitated from making it a reality, November 6 - 12, 2023, may just be the week you can put off no longer.

You're going to notice that the harshest words are said this week. The odd part is that while you're usually the one who spews the worst of the poisons, your partner is actually going to open their mouth and let you have a serious piece of their mind. It seems they really are tired of being yelled at, and while you might have taken their silence for granted, silence is not what they are going to be giving you during the week of November 6 - 12, 2023.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The entire week will be dedicated to bad feelings and sniping comments, but it will be on November 9 that you feel you can take no more. As Moon squares Pluto on November 11, you will start to take this all very seriously, and while it hurts you to think that your partner really does want it to end, so shall it be.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are times when you try to live down the fact that you're a Scorpio only because you tend to own the full trait package during your season. Now that your season is 'on,' you are coming to see just how powerful you can be ... and during November 6 - 12, 2023, it's the kind of power that overwhelms your romantic partner. Now, ordinarily, they are used to being blown away by you. Still, there's something inside you that is very dissatisfied with the relationship. Because you can't put it into words correctly, you act out ... and that's when things start to go south.

Now that we're here in November, you aren't sure if you want to continue with the person you are with. There have been many signs along the way that have told you both that this partnership might not actually be a match made in heaven. First of all, you don't seem compatible. It's as if whatever brought you together in the first place was merely physical. Now that you've moved on to new horizons, you both don't seem to have much in common.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 11th and 12th are the dates that are really going to show you and your partner that it's over. What may start as negative thinking will rapidly morph into a full-blown recognition that you really don't even like each other. Mercury sextile Pluto, on November 9th, starts the process of deterioration, and foul words will be spoken.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In order to feel as though you've been living your life on your terms, you've had to hide certain things from your partner, as you know they just can't handle the truth of who you really are ... and the interesting thing about 'who you really are' is that you're just a person who wants to continue to keep your interests. You have always wanted your own space, and you've seen how that disturbs your romantic partner.

During the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, your partner is going to intrude upon your space so violently and with disregard for your feelings that you will never be able to see them the same way again. What has always worked for you, within the context of the relationship, now looks like 'trying too hard.' for what? Your partner clearly disrespects all your boundaries and has made it known that they would prefer it if they could control your mind, as well.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: While you may be a very even-tempered person, you will see that the offense has gone too far and that certain days ... November 6, 10, and 11, will be the days of reckoning. You will break up with your partner before they have another go at trampling on your boundaries. You did not sign up for this dissolution of privacy. You mean business and business ends this week, November 6 - 12, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.