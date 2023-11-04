3 Zodiac Signs Reject Love On November 5, 2023, During Moon Square Mars

Taking a good, long look at our lives is one of the things that comes naturally to us during the transit of Moon square Mars. On November 5, 2023, three zodiac signs are going to weigh the value of certain things in their lives and come up with a plan as to whether they need to stay or whether they need to go.

This transit, Moon square Mars, has us knowing, for sure, what we need to make happen in our lives. While we feel very adamant and strong during this event, we're also quite capable of calling the shots and doing what needs to be done in terms of rejecting that which no longer works for us. And, if 'that's just happens to be love, then out it goes.

November already brings us a season that tells us it's time to either hold on to what we have or start the process of letting it go. On November 5, 2023, during Moon square Mars, the three zodiac signs that the transit will most influence will know, in their heart, that the love they've been holding on to is not the love they want to keep. It's time for change, and the time has come.

When it comes to love, three zodiac signs reject it on November 5, 2023.

Their reaction can be pointed toward the Moon square Mars transit.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've come a long way to get to the place where you are now, and 'now' is telling you that something has to change. You feel as though you've put in just so much time with the person you are with, and because they haven't been able to hold up their end of the bargain, meaning they aren't giving you the love they promised you, you feel you are now ready to let this person go. This isn't a spur-of-the-moment decision. You'll think it over for a long time.

During Moon square Mars, you'll feel as though the nerve of Mars's energy backs up your decision to reject the lukewarm love that you are now getting. You've known for a while that it's not just about you moaning and groaning in your mind, wondering when it's all just going to end finally ... you've known that the actual ending of it is on you, as your partner isn't making moves to either grow or move.

November 5, 2023, represents a time in your life when you know that you have to either follow your heart or become buried in the false life that's been created around you. You are not interested in what your partner has to offer because you feel their offering is weak, nonchalant and weary. This person gives you very little and takes way too much energy to maintain. This is the kind of 'love' you feel you need to reject.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

At first, November 5, 2023, might feel like it is coming on too strong, as you tend to overreact when your heart tells you to go. What that essentially means is that you are going to wake up today knowing that the relationship you are presently in may very well be a sham. While that is disappointing, to say the least, your first reaction will be one of hostile recognition. Because of the transit of Moon square Mars, you may immediately want to end it.

Fortunately, you will back up and take your time to think about how you should proceed, as spontaneous moves might end up being destructive and detrimental to your living situation. So, you think it out, and what you come up with is the idea that all this time, you've been living a lie ... but it is YOU who's been living a lie. While you know this means you need to reject the love that backs this lie up, you also know it has to end.

You take responsibility for your part in the destruction of this relationship, and in doing so, you are able to feel a bit of the freedom that you know is your destiny. You feel as though you are worth more than what you are receiving, and that even if this love is transactional, aren't all love affairs in their way? Your sense of self-esteem disallows you from being in a relationship that you feel is unfair to you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What's interesting about November 5, 2023, for you, Pisces, is that you feel that you need to cut someone in your life off. It's not so much because you feel they've done you wrong, but more along the lines of you just knowing how to connect with them. You may not like this person anymore, and even though you're supposed to love them, you just can't muster up any kind of feeling for them at all. That's a sad sign, and the way you deal with it is by ghosting them.

During Moon square Mars, you don't react with hostility because you are too scared actually to do any kind of confronting; what you are capable of doing is leaving them be. Let the cards fall where they may. You are out of your mind. You don't feel you need to have a follow-up conversation with them in order to make the ending real. You are quite sure they'll get the point, as your silence speaks louder than any words.

So, on November 5, 2023, you will make your statement, and it will be silent. The person whose love you are rejecting will get the hint, and while you may not know when or if they ever really do, you'll have escaped the dreaded 'conversation.' When you reject someone's love, you don't feel you need to do much more than simply ... reject them. Moon square Mars allows you to feel good about your actions on this day, November 5, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.