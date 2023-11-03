3 Zodiac Signs May Feel Annoyed By Their Horoscopes & Saturn Direct On November 4, 2023

It's November 4, 2023, and while Saturn is presently going direct after its retrograde gig, we're thankful for its positive presence, as there are bigger fish to fry on this day. We're talking about the oddly annoying influence of Moon square Jupiter. It's as if gigantic old Jupiter didn't want to come in second on Saturn's big day.

What we can expect on this day is to feel as though we are these great beings who can bring only great ideas to this tiny little planet, only to find that everyone around us finds us boring and redundant. Oh wow, now who asks for that kind of specificity? Well, three zodiac signs ask for it, albeit unconsciously. What these three zodiac signs can expect during Moon square Jupiter is to be challenged and sneered at.

Wow, so that's the kind of day it's going to be, huh? Should we just crawl back into bed and stay under the covers? Of course not. Just because there's nobody out there confirming our genius doesn't necessarily mean we're not geniuses. Today gifts us with self-confidence, and that's key with Jupiter transits ... however, it's the 'square' bit that has us being brilliant ... all by ourselves. Ah well. We'll get through it.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes that are oddly annoying on November 4, 2023:



1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While today isn't exactly the worst day there is for you, Aries, what will be on your nerves today is the fact that during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you can't seem to get anyone to agree to your ideas ... and your ideas happen to be very, very good. You may have set up something in your mind that you think will be beneficial to others. Yet, as soon as you present your ideas, they will either reject them or come up with their idea — one that you don't find all the brilliant.

On November 4, 2023, you will feel the presence of Moon square Jupiter in the form of wanting to do good while finding no avenue that accepts your goodness. This could result in you being frustrated or even angry. The last thing you want to deal with today is anger, especially because you believe that your intentions are so good. You can't understand how anyone so well-intended can be so ill-relieved. Yet, here you are, dangling the bait and nobody's biting.

Before you take this the wrong way, understand that you really are trying your best and that, while you don't feel appreciated for your brilliance and great thinking, it's simply that the transit is in your way. What doesn't work today? Aries may work double-time tomorrow. You have to stay on track and not let the day get to you. What's required of you on this day is not to get emotionally involved. Keep it 'all business' if possible.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What starts with you feeling hyped up about getting something that means a lot to you done? You'll find that it's harder than you think to accomplish just about anything today, November 4, 2023. You've got Saturn direct, which makes it all seem possible. Yet, what prevents your forward motion is the transit of Moon square Jupiter, which feels like a tease: you know what you want and yet, nothing you do allows you to pass 'go.'

During Moon square Jupiter, the main vibe of the day will be frustration, as you don't feel as though you've asked for too much. All you want is to achieve your goal, and your goal isn't gigantic. However, it is important to you, and you feel as though your needs are being put on the back burner today by those you love and by those whom you work with. You don't understand why you're being halted, and yet, that's what's happening.

It's not as if anyone is physically standing in your way; what's really messing with you today is that you don't want to 'offend' by pushing along, and so you inhibit yourself. Someone makes you feel as though you're being too pushy, and so in trying to be polite, you end up repressed and frustrated. Moon square Jupiter brings great ideas and lets you sit in a room with them, doing nothing.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What stands in your way today is a deeply neurotic feeling of not knowing how to proceed. On November 4, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you are going to feel very frustrated with yourself simply because you don't know how to handle something, and the odd part is that you are the 'go to' person when it comes to getting things done, efficiently.

There's someone in your life who wants your attention ... it's more than likely a family member. This person reaches out to you, and whatever it is that makes you feel so hesitant about reaching back, it's got you in its snare. It's as if you've regressed, and you can't help but feel like this is just NOT FOR YOU. Your instincts tell you to back away from this person and to shut off the connection, so you listen to your gut.

However, this doesn't make you feel good about yourself. You don't know why you can't proceed or why you've suddenly become this shutdown or ... unfriendly. During Moon square Jupiter, you will recall how kindhearted you once were, and you'll wonder what happened to you. You don't know what's changed in you, and perhaps with Saturn going direct on this day, it adds to the idea that when you don't want to do something ... you don't do it — point blank — no comment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.