Which 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Challenges On November 1, 2023

If we've got 99 problems, we can probably safely assume they all have something to do with inner conflict. That is because on November 1, 2023, we have the transit of Moon square Neptune hovering overhead, and that's basically Conflict HQ. So, if you wake up on this first day of November wondering what your name is, you can probably take it up with management, AKA Moon square Neptune.

Whenever we arrive at the first day of any month, we tend to look at that day as the beginning of whatever we believe that month will hold for us. Being that it's November, we are almost instantly put on guard for the onslaught of holiday pressures that lay ahead. Some of us are totally into the 'holiday season,' and then there's the rest of us who simply cannot get with the program because ... we don't believe in the program. During Moon square Neptune, this 'anti' feeling kicks in hard.

So, we can't really say that this is going to be a hard day for anyone, but for three zodiac signs, we know that November 1 will trigger the dread that comes with what we lovingly call the 'holiday season.' Raise a steaming cup of pumpkin spice latte, and let's have a toast to whatever is coming our way. If we can keep the dread to a minimum today, we can call ourselves heroes.

November 1, 2023 horoscopes are challenging for three zodiac signs:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you don't want to be the ultimate downer today, you aren't ready just yet to embrace the idea that it's really Fall and it's really the season for the kind of merriment that you just don't have in you right now. During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will have one of those rare moments in Taurus history, and that's the kind of moment where you don't want to party. In fact, November 1, 2023, brings out the tendency in you to want to sleep the month out.

Too bad that's not going to happen, as responsibilities never stop beckoning. Well, at least you're not alone when it comes to 'having to maintain life.' We all have this on our playlist, but for you, 'getting involved' just means the expelling of energy that you simply do not have. Sure, you'll get into it all when you feel it, but as for this first day of November, if you could spend it watching anime rather than working, you would.

What's really going on today, November 1, during the Moon square Neptune transit is that you don't have the drive for commitment. You feel as though this month is for taking it down a notch or twenty, and you're peeved that life doesn't work that way. Why can't you get the month off, you wonder. Ah, well, Taurus. Welcome to the Pumpkin Spice Complaint Center; take a number, and please stand in line.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's November 1, and you have nothing to complain about, so what do you do? You go out of your way to find something. That's how Moon square Neptune works on your psyche. If you aren't feeling conflicted by something that you can obsess over, then you make sure you find something and pour your attention on it. Unfortunately for your romantic partner, it's more than likely going to be them.

You feel a strange undercurrent of negative energy surging through your veins today, and as it goes with you, you like to expel that energy through criticism. During Moon square Neptune, you'll find that your romantic partner is the perfect target for your 'critique' and that they will do just fine when it comes to having someone to let it all out on. Will they appreciate your charms at this point? Oh, hell no, and they will get on your case, BIG TIME, about it.

You'd love nothing more than to lounge around doing not much of anything on this day. The thing is, even if you get the day off and can do absolutely nothing, you'll still find things to gripe about. That may mean less nutmeg in your pumpkin spice latte and some very strong advice to not berate the barista for being the subhuman you feel they have to be to serve you such a foul drink. Keep your superiority complex to yourself today, if possible.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The first day of November only drives home the idea that you still haven't accomplished a thing ... and it's already the end of the year. Oh sure, it's not like you've done nothing, but that one project you wanted done by now is still in Nowheresville, and during the transit of Moon square Neptune, you can't help but feel as if you're the main loser in your own life. Self-criticism is the gift you give yourself on this first day of November.

This is, of course, totally private, as you don't like to admit to others that you ever doubt yourself, but oh, Aquarius, you do doubt yourself ... and often. The problem here is that during the transit of Moon square Neptune, which falls on this first day of November, you seem to feel as if you've made a mistake. Have you been chasing rainbows, or was there anything legit to really follow all this time?

The idea of being wrong sets you off and puts you in a seriously bad mood. You will not want to hear the friendly words of friends on this day because you already know in advance what they are going to say to you. You assume that people are standing in judgment and misunderstanding you when, on some level, you know this is just your mind playing pumpkin spice games with you. You are right. However, in keeping to yourself, you'll work it out. Try not to jump into the pit of despair.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.