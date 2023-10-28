What 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love All Week

The energy you feel within is reflected to you in the world outside. That's what hangs in the balance of October 30 - November 5, 2023, for all of us. Three Chinese zodiac signs will experience extraordinary luck despite it (or because of it). They are Ox, Rabbit and Rooster.

Before we get to their horoscopes, here's the I Ching message of love this week — Water over Mountain (#39) changing to Fire over Earth (#35). To change your luck and seize your destiny, you must first believe you can. No matter how long you have been single, you must believe there is someone who will be the right one for you. It applies to those of you who have had bad experiences in love, too. All it takes is unshakeable faith in your ability to find your soulmate and you will make the world bend to your will.

Some of you will benefit from putting to rest the wounds of your past once and for all. Journaling, therapy, daily affirmations and fire rituals are just some ways you can do so. Gravitate towards that which feels right to you, and then commit to it. The energy this week will aid you as you find closure and heal your wounds. This simple act will trigger a massive change in the near future for you. Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of October 30 - November 5.

The luckiest Chinese zodiac signs the week of October 30 - November 5, 2023:

1. Ox

Ox, your luck in love this week will take you by surprise. Are you ready for it? For some of you, Taylor Swift's songs (or her concerts) will play a big role in this in some way. So it's definitely a sign that you will be attending one of her concerts soon!

If you are single, you need to have faith in yourself and your standards no matter what. Or you will squander the good luck that's here for you. Trust your intuition and stick to your path. If your friends or family are overly concerned about something, have an honest discussion with them to see if you can settle their fears. Prejudices and assumptions may suddenly become evident when you have this conversation.

If you are in a relationship, karma is on your side this week. It will bring justice to you in some way with respect to your romantic history. Trust this force and choose the higher ground. You will feel vindicated soon enough. Some of you need to trust your partner more, especially if you have old wounds that make you view them more harshly than they deserve. Let luck help you close those unsavory chapters once and for all.

2. Rabbit

Options galore, Rabbit! That's what your luck in love is like this week. So make sure you know your wishes, whether you are single or not. It will help you channel your luck in the direction that you want. You can even use this energy in a manifestation ritual to either bring true love to you (if you are single) or strengthen the bond between you and your partner.

If you are single, you will feel like a queen or king this week. It's all because of a glow-up. Prioritize your self-care needs this week and you will add to your charisma and attractiveness. After all, there's something incredibly beautiful about a person who knows their worth and can confidently express their needs and boundaries.

If you are in a relationship, take charge of your romantic time with your partner this week. Plan a romantic date, send them love notes, surprise them with their favorite T-shirt or food and be creative! Luck will add wind beneath your wings and turn those plans into something extraordinary. You just need to get the ball rolling.

3. Rooster

Rooster, your luck in love is really sweet and romantic this week. It has a purity to it that will ease your heart and put you at your creative best. Those of you who are in your teenage or early 20s will feel this more powerfully.

If you are single, have faith in divine timing. A lot of dominoes need to fall first before you can meet the one for you. Let your intuition lead you to the next step and the next, and soon, you will get to the end of the thread and find your love. Luck is on your side.

If you are in a relationship, don't let stress and poisonous words from others ruin the special connection you share with your partner. You are stronger together, weaker apart. Communicating effectively will make sure no one can get between the two of you, whether directly or behind the scenes. Luck will nudge you in the right direction. You only have to heed its call and accept the blessings.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.