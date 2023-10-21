3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 22, 2023

Courage is not the lack of fear. It's the ability to do what must be done despite those fears. The energy today, on October 22, 2023, is here to remind us of this important distinction. While three zodiac signs will benefit the most from this influence — Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces — there's something here for everyone.

Mars in Scorpio square Moon in Aquarius is the main astrological energy today. It reminds us that for every step you take, you must spend an equal amount of time making sure how those actions influence the world around you. Sometimes, the influence is positive and well-liked by the people. Other times, necessary changes must be incorporated that can feel stressful in the short run but lead to big wins in the long run.

Moon in Aquarius is also here to expound on the wisdom of standing a little apart from the crowd even when one is firmly in the middle of it. It's the intention that helps one find that necessary distance and objectivity. That little distance often makes a huge difference in our lives and the lives of our loved ones.

If you feel called to, the energy today is perfect for socializing with your favorite people over food. You can do so at a restaurant all of you love or while cooking together. The options are endless here. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 22, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 22, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you can do no wrong today. The cosmic forces have got your back and then some. So, rely on yourself and have faith in your abilities as you go through the day. Whether in your workplace, at school or elsewhere, all you need to do is ask yourself what the right thing to do will be according to you and then do it. To each their own was never more prevalent than today.

Moon in Aquarius is firmly in your corner right now, even though Aquarius and Cancer have an in-conjunction aspect between them. You are being asked to learn from the unconventional forces of the world, whether in the field of science, sports or something else. It may even inspire you to think out of the box.

The Moon will also be close to Pluto in Capricorn later in the evening. So don't be surprised if you are struck by the desire to act contrary to your usual baseline. You are on the best horoscopes list because all these side quests will eventually lead you to something extra sweet.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, we are getting really close to Scorpio season. But, luckily, the cosmic forces have chosen to align in your favor prematurely. So, if you have been trying to close out a chapter of your life and start a new adventure, now's the time to exert your full focus and attention on that goal. The universe will help you as soon as you ask for its help. It's waiting in the wings just for the signal.

Pluto in Capricorn is in your corner today. As your ruling planet, it's asking you to be more methodical about your transformations and personal growth. You can either sprout like grass and be all over the place or you can direct your growth and become a tall, mighty oak. Feel free to replace "oak" with another tree of your choice to give yourself a metaphorical boost of motivation.

Some of you need to speak your mind more clearly to help you with your goals. You can pick up books, watch videos or even listen to podcasts that focus on communication skills. Make sure your expectations are humble or you may abandon ship just because the learning curve is too steep.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today will be a simple and sweet day for you. It may even be laid-back and absolutely peaceful. Let your heart decide what you want to do with this energy and do just that. You need a break and you know it.

With Saturn retrograde in Pisces as your main astrological benefactor today, some of you will benefit from leaning into your creative side. You may even want to restart a hobby that you abandoned a while back. Of course, the process may still be challenging and time-consuming, but the results will make the efforts absolutely worth it.

Interestingly, some of you will benefit from going back to something you used to enjoy in your childhood, which you abandoned because of bullying or lack of support. As an adult, you have a lot more resources now. So take advantage of this. Don't energy to heal your inner child.

