October 28 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs

Who's up for making mistakes in a big way? Can I get a show of hands? Ah, three zodiac signs are waving at me, which means these are the zodiac signs that are ready, willing and able to blunder their way through the day. OK, enough snarky sarcasm. What we're looking at on October 28, 2023, is a day filled with mistakes that are built to last.

What creates the condition for such a world of blunders? Why, Mercury opposite Jupiter, of course. If we're going to walk into walls and say all the wrong things at the wrong times, then we might as well go big or go home. That's what it is all about: big mistakes made with irrevocable results. Who's in?

If we find ourselves unable to resist the pull of sarcasm, then we might be one of the three zodiac signs that will experience a rather rough day on October 28, 2023. Our attitude may be one that 'we' think is funny, and we may laugh at someone else's expense. Mercury opposite Jupiter has its eye on us, and nobody's getting away with anything today. Loudmouths: your day has come.

Horoscopes are rough on October 28, 2023 for three zodiac signs:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

After a day of pushing your way to the top and stepping on people to get there, you're going to recognize a certain lack of joy as you gloat at the top. What's going on is that in order to get yourself where you wanted to be on this day, October 28, 2023, you will realize that you were really insulting to others on your way there. You may have laughed it off at the time, but the truth is, you hurt a few feelings.

During the transit of Mercury opposite Jupiter, you're not getting away with doing such a thing, and the weird part is that you know it. Maybe you thought that if you didn't consider someone else's feelings, they'd just get over it and all would be well. Unfortunately, that person didn't get over it, and it's really not your call as to whether they should or not. What you did was you overstepped your bounds. You broke the boundary. That's not cool, Leo. Not cool.

You've been getting away with so much for so long that you aren't used to being called out on your bad behavior. On this day, October 28, 2023, during the transit of Mercury opposite Jupiter, not only will you be called out, but you'll be held responsible. Ooo, that's not what you were expecting. It's a good lesson, however; next time, respect people. Don't assume everyone exists to help you get to the next level.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ordinarily, you keep your mouth shut and go with the flow, but now and then, you can't hold back and when the floodgates are open, as they will be on October 28, 2023, you are one to unleash the Kraken. During Mercury opposite Jupiter you will not hold back when it comes to hearing the sound of your voice and relishing the damage you can do to people with the power of your words. You are snarky, sarcastic and downright mean ... and you don't care.

During the transit of Mercury opposite Jupiter, you will find that if they can't take it, then they need to grow up and deal with it. While you don't think of yourself as some kind of grandmaster who doles out the great wisdom, you do think of yourself as the one person around who is willing to tell the truth. Unfortunately, your delivery of 'said truth' is so mean and biased that, in the end, you're the one who looks bitter and twisted.

Just because you 'can' doesn't mean you should and that's the main lesson heading your way, thanks to Mercury opposite Jupiter. Just because you can wrangle your words into a blistering string of insults doesn't mean you'll get a standing ovation for doing so after you're done. In fact, you'll lose friends and end people's trust in you. Think twice before barking, Virgo. You aren't the last word here.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's you, Sagittarius, the ultimate authority on all things ... or so you believe. You may be smart but that doesn't always mean you're right. On this day, October 28, 2023, you may find yourself entangled in an argument that isn't yours to begin with. Yet, you've got that hero complex that lets you think that you are there to save the day, and as soon as you get involved, you'll regret that you even woke up.

What's going on is that the transit of Mercury opposite Jupiter has you putting your foot in your mouth to the degree where people just look at you as if you were the biggest intrusion. You don't belong in whatever it is that's taking place, so you need to stop thinking that you're the great diplomat who will save the people of Earth. You are a great person, but you're just 'another' great person, and you don't belong. Unfortunately, you don't get it, either.

So, don't be surprised to see scowls when you come in with your best and most finessed sentences. You can be brilliant, but on this day, during Mercury opposite Jupiter, your brilliance would be best used on something you have experience with. Mercury opposie Jupiter puts you in a totally alien environment and for some reason, you feel you need to be the guiding voice. Stay out of it. Your presence is resented and unwanted. Get the hint and spare yourself the grief.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.