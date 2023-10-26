Love Horoscopes Are Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 27, 2023

As the Moon waxes its way into Aries, three zodiac signs will feel the tug on their heartstrings as they fall deeper and deeper in love. It's October 27, and all is well in our worlds. We are not feeling threatened by anything in particular. In fact, we've come to a new understanding with our romantic partners. It's one that we believe will take us through the Winter and into an exciting and promising new year.

Let's just say that on October 27, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries, we can't shake the feeling that 'something good this way comes.' We feel that it's going to affect our love lives and that we are going to not only benefit from its presence but that it's somehow going to improve our health while it's there.

We'd be correct in thinking that way, too. It's nice to consider our health when we think about love and the future of our relationship, especially during this season when the tendency is to overeat and stay home a lot. What we can look forward to during the Waxing Gibbous Moon fosters a feeling of contentment. We aren't looking to escape and we aren't looking for 'more' than what we already have. We want peace in the house and love in our hearts.

Three zodiac signs have lucky love horoscopes on October 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All you really want right now is peace of mind and an easy-going time of it all. That includes your romantic life as well as your work life. You feel as though you don't have the patience to do anything but 'smooth' and if something should crop up that doesn't fit into your 'smooth' agenda, then it more than likely will have no place in your life. This is how you feel on October 27, 2023, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in your sign of Aries. It's 'easy' or nothing at all.

Fortunately, you'll be able to find 'easy' in your love life. Your work life, on the other hand, might not provide you with as much satisfaction but one out of five million ain't bad, as they say. You're just happy to know that you and your partner are getting along and that no sudden surprises are taking you out of whack. Easy does it, and easy is the way. This is what you'll feel during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries. It sure does feel good.

What you can expect on this day, October 27, 2023, is not only the acknowledgment of an easy day but the presence of tension, as you are still YOU. You can't help but feel as if tomorrow will promise peace and quiet. You might be right, but who knows what tomorrow will bring? Right now, chill out with your partner and try not to think too hard about doom and gloom. It will all be OK.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you won't be able to stop feeling the presence of goodness and positivity in the air. It's as if you are being pushed into making affirmations. That might not be such a bad idea, as this day, October 27, 2023, is very auspicious in terms of lunar placement. You've got the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries on high, and if you place an intention into the cosmic sky, the universe will conspire to bring you what you want and need.

Love is very much a part of this good feeling and for the first time in a while, you feel gratitude for all that you have. You used to judge and condemn the people you were in love with, as you felt they were taking something away from you simply by loving you. You've come to realize that you can never be depleted and on October 27, 2023, you'll feel even more in your power than ever before.

You really are a lucky person in this regard, Libra, as you have tempted the fates before and you are lucky to have gotten away with so much. What the Waxing Gibbous Moon brings you is the idea that you are here to learn. You aren't just going to take advantage of your good fortune. You're going to share it. On this day, during this transit, the one you wish to share your best with is your loving romantic partner.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Suppose you felt a little neurotic about saying something nervy to your romantic partner only yesterday. In that case, you'll find that the prompt of the Waxing Gibbous Moon phase on October 27, 2023, makes communicating much easier for you. The nice thing is that all you want to tell this person is that you love them, but you've held off because you weren't sure if they loved you back. This day lets you know that you don't need a reason or an excuse. Tell them what's on your mind. Confess your love!

Aries always gives you that edge, and even though you are a 'mighty' Scorpio, you can be, interestingly enough, timid. You've been going through one of those shy phases and sometimes withholding makes you feel as though you're missing out. Well, the good thing is that you've missed out on nothing, Scorpio, but it's never a bad idea to express love, and that's what you'll be doing on October 27, 2023.

What's interesting about you is that you enjoy feeling a little ... shy or inhibited. You're not the wild and crazy mega-lover that everyone has you pegged for. In fact, it will be on this day that you get a little kick out of how you climb out of that shy place. What's even better is that you'll be adored for your efforts. Your romantic partner is ready, willing and able to show you their appreciation. Get ready. You might end up being anything but ... shy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.