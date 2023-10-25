The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 26

With our Moon in Aries on October 26, 2023, we're going to find out what we're made of when it comes to showing up for our romantic partnerships. Perhaps we've been underestimated by the person we love, and we aren't sure why they feel this way. All we know is that it's a good time for self-reflection and in following this line of thought, we come to realize that during the Moon in Aries, it might not be a bad idea to look deeply at our actions.

Are we showing up for this relationship or are we phoning it in? October 26 puts the mirror to our actions and lets us know that we need to do better. For three zodiac signs, that's a challenge we won't be able to resist. During the Moon in Aries, we are ready to accept that we need to step up. We want this to work and we're ready to do the work necessary.

The Moon in Aries is not only a good time to go over what we believe needs improvement. It's the right time to feel confident that we can get the job done. The 'job' in this case is being there for our partner. This Thursday we believe in ourselves, finally, for the first time in a while, and these three zodiac signs will make the very best out of the Aries Moon.

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have never once settled into a slump that ends up with you and your romantic partner feeling at odds with each other. Yes, it happens, and yes, there are the occasional 'loving' battles, but you're not one to let that state of mind become a lifestyle. During the Moon in Aries, you feel charged up and ready once again to do whatever it takes to set things on the right path. You feel strong and directed, and love is the goal here.

You can't really say that things have gone downhill, but you have both started to feel a little uncomfortable about certain things that have been left unsaid. October 26, 2023, might be a good day to express yourself and more — to encourage your partner to express themselves as well. The two of you are due for a good 'profound revelation talk,' as it were, and there's no better time to feel confident about such a thing than during the Moon in Aries.

What makes this a lucky day for love is that you both feel safe and secure enough around each other to show vulnerability. You are able to show each other that it's safe here, that speaking up is welcomed, and that expressing an opposing opinion is just fine. This is a great day for working things out together, as the Moon in Aries supports couples in this kind of endeavor. All is well in your world, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What haven't you and your partner gone through? What an intense story the two of you have written together, and it's far from finished. The person you are with right now is the one you believe in and will stay with and support until your last breath. To get to this point, you've paid the price, and so have they. On October 26, 2023, during the transit of Moon in Aries, you will find that it's time to, once again, do a 'happiness' check.

Checking in with your partner to see if everything is OK with them is what interests you on this day. The two of you have always been respectful of each other's space and each other's hearts, and you're not ever going to stop that. Still, you are both human and sometimes things become lazy and, well, people forget. During the Moon in Aries, you and your partner will sit down and discuss your feelings.

You have learned to take a backseat when they are talking. You need to use your mighty power to heal rather than to dominate. While it's your nature to 'take over,' you will use the power that comes with the Moon in Aries to soothe and encourage. You do not mind sharing the stage with your partner, as you believe in them just as much as you believe in yourself.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel that the only thing you ever really want to look forward to is safety, security and love. That you have, and that is what you want to protect. You are in a good romantic relationship where both parties show mutual respect. During the transit of the Moon in Aries on October 26, 2023, you will feel that it's your duty as a lover to check in with them and make sure that everything in their life is running smoothly.

You are there to help if it is not, and there to guide them if they need assistance. You want your partner to know that they are free within the context of the romance; you are not their boss. You are their partner. This understanding has taken a while to become a reality, as you were once very overpowering when it came to setting the direction of the relationship. You no longer feel the need to push things into place; you are easygoing now, and that is well appreciated.

You'll find that during the Aries Moon, you believe more in the relationship than ever before; you see this as something that can last ... something that 'should' last. Your vision is clear and so are your goals. You feel as though your romantic partner is on the same track as you, and you want to keep it that way. You won't force the issue, but you'll find that on October 26, everything goes according to plan ... and with ease, at that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.