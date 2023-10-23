3 Zodiac Signs Second Guess A Relationship On October 24, 2023

Being swept away by that heady feeling of falling in love is one we can all agree is overwhelming and, at times, life-changing. There is nothing quite like losing one's self in love or, rather, infatuation. Because the other person's charms so enamor us, we feel they can do no wrong. We create an ideal of them in our minds, one that can easily topple off its pedestal as soon as we start to see this person as a real human being.

On October 24, 2023, the shine that comes along with the mad love that encompasses all will wear off, or rather, it will become less shiny to us. We will see our gilded romantic partners as human beings, perhaps for the first time. Just in time, as well, because we were about to seal the deal with them in ways we know now that we might regret.

During the transit, Sun trine Saturn, three zodiac signs will second guess a relationship. That may become the deal breaker of the year. It's not that we don't love them, but it is definitely that we SEE them for the first time as the person they really are. This is what will cause us to hesitate before moving on with anything too intense.

Three zodiac signs second guess a relationship on October 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Sun trine Saturn opens your eyes to the truth of what you're next move will be when it comes to the person you've recently fallen in love with. What this means is that as the two of you have grown closer and closer, so went down their wall. Now you can see what this person is really made of. It's not that they are one hundred percent disappointed now, but they are not what you thought you wanted.

On October 24, 2023, you will notice that your feelings for this person have gone down a degree or twenty. This may be on you, Taurus, as you might have built them up so high that it would only make sense that they couldn't live up to those standards. Then again, this wake-up call may be just what you needed, as you were probably due for a jolt of reality when it came to what you might do next with this particular person.

Saved by the bell, and Sun trine Saturn is the bell, it seems. You may continue to keep this person around, but you know now that they are not someone you want to commit to necessarily. This rings true and cannot go backward. You have second thoughts about the person you've fallen for. You trust your gut and listen to what it says. Right now, it says, 'Take a step back and think about this before you make another move.'

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's nothing quite like falling in love and when you go, you go all the way. You like to place your love interest on a pedestal, making them seem as though they are the only person in the world who could sway your heart as they do. You idolize them and dream of a future with them. You are a true romantic, and when it comes to falling in love, nothing stops your vision. That is until they, the person themselves, stop it, as they will on October 24, 2023.

During the transit of Sun trine Saturn, you will see that this person is definitely not all you made them out to be. It hurts you so badly to think that they aren't your ideal, so you ignore the facts and continue to believe. Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, Sun trine Saturn won't let you kid yourself and on October 24, 2023, you will come to face the truth: this person is not the person you wanted them to be. In fact, you are starting to think maybe they're not good for you at all.

However, you are someone who listens to your gut feeling, and your gut tells you to back off and have a think. You have second thoughts about the person you're with because you recognize that you put them on a pedestal way too soon and that this person is not here to live out your dream for you. They are their person and not some manifestation of your desire.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Just in time. You may have seen this coming, as you caught on to certain patterns early on, but pushed the reality of it all away so that you could feel good about the choice you made. That choice was to get involved with someone who, at the time, seemed like a dream come true. They had everything you ever wanted in a romantic partner. Yet, you really didn't know them for long. You just assumed they were perfect. On October 24, 2023, you realized that perfection is just an illusion.

While you aren't going to be jumping up and down for joy over the idea that you know now that you can't go further with this person, you are happy that you stopped now before you let it go on and on. You had a vision of the future, Sagittarius, and it showed you that 'all that glitters is not gold.' You projected beauty and brilliance onto the person you fell in love with. That beauty was your own ... it came from your mind, and you realize that now.

Because this transit is Sun trine Saturn, you cannot go backward and you know it. The truth is glaring and you are ready to accept it. The truth shows you that you made a big deal out of the person you fell madly in love with, only to find out that they are far less the person you imagined than could ever be in reality. You take responsibility for your feelings, but you also listen to them. Before, you were a real person, not an ideal, not a manifestation of your desire for perfection.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.