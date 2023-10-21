3 Zodiac Signs Put Themselves First In Love On October 22, 2023

When we think of the idea of 'putting ourselves first,' especially when it comes to love, so many of us automatically jump to the conclusion that this is some sort of selfish act, as we've been taught for so long to always put others before us. If we're not thinking along those lines, we might assume that what we meant here is that we've had enough of being 'number two' and that we are now feeling the need to demand our place at the top. We're the boss, now ... or is it like that at all?

On October 22, 2023, we will notice that we aren't pushing our way to the top, nor are we being selfish. What's going on is that we see that we have insight into our relationships that we can trust. In other words, we feel as though we need to take over ... for healing and making the whole something that may have cracked over time.

This is what happens to three zodiac signs during the transit of Venus trine Jupiter. We are listening to our gut right now, and we see a way out of the pain or stress. We know what's right, and it's not just a hunch.

Three zodiac signs put themselves first in love on October 22, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you know yourself to be always open to the suggestions and ideas of a romantic partner, there are times when you know that some of the things they say are things that they, themselves, either do not believe or won't come through with, if they are actions that are needed to be taken. You are very serious about the relationship you're in. You want things to work, and you have an idea of how to go about creating this kind of success.

On October 22, 2023, you'll be faced with a situation within the contest of your romance that requires action and you'll need to make a move now, as in NOW. During the transit of Venus trine Jupiter, you see only positive results — in your mind — but you'll need to convince your partner to take a step back so that you can work your wily ways and GET THINGS DONE. You need to put yourself first; that's not selfish ... that's the 'play.'

One thing about loving your partner is that you also know this person inside and out. If you're not the person who takes things into their own hands, then nothing will be done and that could eventually end up with disastrous results. During Venus trine Jupiter, you will put yourself first in love because you know what you're doing, and because you are quite sure your partner does not, this will all work out in both of your favors.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus trine Jupiter is known for its ability to expand our minds and let us see things from a very positive perspective. While this delights you, you are also quite conscious that if you are to manifest this kind of positivity, rather than just keep it inside your head as thought, you need to step up and put yourself in the spotlight. In your case, Cancer, on this day, October 22, 2023, that means 'taking over' where your love life is concerned.

Because you are in a good relationship, you're starting to experience what many 'good' relationships go through, which is a dull period or a time when everything is taken for granted. While there's nothing really there to complain about, what you do not want is for the relationship to become complacent or boring. Anything but boring! For the sake of keeping things alive, Venus trine Jupiter will have you stepping up to kick things up a notch.

What may look like you putting yourself first in love is more along the lines of you taking the reins for the purpose of being serious and getting things done. This person means the world to you, and you won't want to wake up one day and sigh with the boredom of it all. On October 22, 2023, you will use the power available to you and you will stand up and do your best to steer this relationship onto a more interesting course.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't really like thinking that what you're doing is actually putting yourself first in love, but you may not know any other way to put it. You are very adamant about certain things, and you feel very strongly about the idea that if you are to be in a romantic relationship, then it seriously takes two to tango. You may feel as though your partner is just phoning on their part, as they've gotten used to the ease by which the relationship runs. That, to you, is dull.

On October 22, 2023, you'll have the chance to step up and make a few demands. This happens because during the transit of Venus trine Jupiter, you'll be endowed with confidence and that confidence will make you feel and know that what you're about to do will work. What you'll be doing is voicing your opinion and making a few friendly and loving demands. It's OK to do this, Cancer, so know in your heart that you aren't being pushy.

This is your chance to use the power given to you by the transit of Venus trine Jupiter for good, and in your case, that might have you climbing to the top so that your partner can notice you ... but the kicker is that they will see you. Putting yourself first is something you will do for the sake of the relationship, not because you need to be number one. You have great ideas ... it's time to implement them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.